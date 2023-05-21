THROUGH MAY 20

Houston26193.26453013400.2358163145
Tampa Bay34133.32478013417.0332160154
Minnesota25213.40463011415.0345172157
Seattle22233.60454112404.2364181162
N.Y. Yankees28203.72483114427.2370194177
Texas28173.8545419399.1350186171
Cleveland20243.91443018395.2389191172
Toronto25213.99467112408.2368199181
Baltimore30164.10464014413.0392196188
Detroit20234.41434011384.0349202188
L.A. Angels24234.43474016414.2384230204
Boston26204.84460013407.0407235219
Chicago White Sox18295.0647208414.2413255233
Kansas City14335.1947117409.1408251236
Oakland10377.0047004415.0468342323
Houston4618128143811
Tampa Bay4221146439719
Minnesota43101381045318
Seattle3212117940014
N.Y. Yankees5127162143813
Texas4718125537813
Cleveland4614118233318
Toronto621915164259
Baltimore5515145742221
Detroit5814120233413
L.A. Angels51301651140124
Boston6425143238616
Chicago White Sox6828178344012
Kansas City5820178239622
Oakland8133228935525

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

