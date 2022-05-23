THROUGH MAY 22
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|27
|15
|2.84
|42
|7
|0
|10
|370.1
|303
|133
|117
|N.Y. Yankees
|29
|12
|2.96
|41
|4
|0
|15
|367.1
|308
|128
|121
|L.A. Angels
|26
|17
|3.37
|43
|7
|1
|13
|381.2
|298
|156
|143
|Tampa Bay
|24
|17
|3.39
|41
|3
|0
|11
|369.0
|302
|168
|139
|Minnesota
|25
|16
|3.40
|41
|4
|0
|11
|363.0
|315
|147
|137
|Toronto
|22
|19
|3.52
|41
|3
|0
|17
|360.2
|321
|157
|141
|Detroit
|14
|26
|3.63
|40
|4
|0
|9
|347.1
|295
|157
|140
|Chicago White Sox
|21
|20
|3.64
|41
|4
|0
|17
|366.0
|322
|170
|148
|Oakland
|17
|26
|3.78
|43
|4
|0
|11
|378.2
|343
|171
|159
|Boston
|19
|22
|3.80
|41
|2
|1
|8
|366.2
|308
|173
|155
|Baltimore
|17
|25
|3.88
|42
|3
|0
|7
|373.0
|354
|183
|161
|Cleveland
|17
|20
|3.98
|37
|0
|0
|8
|327.2
|276
|166
|145
|Texas
|18
|22
|4.03
|40
|2
|1
|8
|353.0
|310
|170
|158
|Seattle
|17
|25
|4.26
|42
|0
|0
|6
|365.2
|341
|190
|173
|Kansas City
|14
|26
|4.70
|40
|3
|0
|8
|354.0
|352
|201
|185
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|32
|20
|112
|1
|344
|10
|N.Y. Yankees
|32
|18
|106
|3
|382
|15
|L.A. Angels
|41
|15
|126
|4
|341
|12
|Tampa Bay
|46
|16
|105
|5
|359
|17
|Minnesota
|42
|10
|118
|1
|351
|7
|Toronto
|36
|13
|105
|0
|328
|8
|Detroit
|39
|6
|120
|2
|294
|9
|Chicago White Sox
|36
|12
|157
|6
|383
|19
|Oakland
|38
|15
|131
|8
|333
|14
|Boston
|51
|20
|122
|6
|367
|13
|Baltimore
|42
|19
|129
|2
|314
|14
|Cleveland
|37
|17
|114
|3
|298
|13
|Texas
|45
|16
|148
|2
|344
|14
|Seattle
|56
|13
|136
|4
|353
|11
|Kansas City
|36
|13
|149
|4
|273
|19
