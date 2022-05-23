THROUGH MAY 22

Houston27152.84427010370.1303133117
N.Y. Yankees29122.96414015367.1308128121
L.A. Angels26173.37437113381.2298156143
Tampa Bay24173.39413011369.0302168139
Minnesota25163.40414011363.0315147137
Toronto22193.52413017360.2321157141
Detroit14263.6340409347.1295157140
Chicago White Sox21203.64414017366.0322170148
Oakland17263.78434011378.2343171159
Boston19223.8041218366.2308173155
Baltimore17253.8842307373.0354183161
Cleveland17203.9837008327.2276166145
Texas18224.0340218353.0310170158
Seattle17254.2642006365.2341190173
Kansas City14264.7040308354.0352201185
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston3220112134410
N.Y. Yankees3218106338215
L.A. Angels4115126434112
Tampa Bay4616105535917
Minnesota421011813517
Toronto361310503288
Detroit39612022949
Chicago White Sox3612157638319
Oakland3815131833314
Boston5120122636713
Baltimore4219129231414
Cleveland3717114329813
Texas4516148234414
Seattle5613136435311
Kansas City3613149427319

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

