THROUGH SEPTEMBER 4
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|86
|48
|2.98
|134
|12
|2
|42
|1191.1
|933
|438
|395
|Tampa Bay
|74
|58
|3.27
|132
|8
|0
|38
|1177.2
|1022
|492
|428
|N.Y. Yankees
|80
|54
|3.32
|134
|14
|0
|39
|1200.1
|976
|469
|443
|Seattle
|76
|58
|3.49
|134
|9
|0
|35
|1199.0
|1062
|497
|465
|Cleveland
|68
|64
|3.65
|132
|8
|1
|34
|1173.1
|1024
|529
|476
|Baltimore
|71
|62
|3.77
|133
|13
|0
|38
|1177.2
|1141
|537
|493
|L.A. Angels
|58
|76
|3.80
|134
|16
|2
|29
|1191.0
|1035
|562
|503
|Toronto
|73
|59
|3.86
|132
|8
|0
|37
|1177.0
|1109
|555
|505
|Minnesota
|68
|64
|3.97
|132
|13
|0
|24
|1170.2
|1074
|555
|517
|Chicago White Sox
|67
|67
|3.98
|134
|14
|2
|39
|1196.0
|1108
|596
|529
|Detroit
|51
|83
|4.10
|134
|7
|0
|30
|1169.2
|1102
|594
|533
|Texas
|58
|75
|4.18
|133
|9
|1
|30
|1180.1
|1100
|609
|548
|Oakland
|50
|85
|4.30
|135
|7
|0
|29
|1189.1
|1128
|614
|568
|Boston
|67
|68
|4.51
|135
|8
|3
|32
|1204.0
|1170
|657
|604
|Kansas City
|55
|80
|4.73
|135
|7
|0
|28
|1182.1
|1242
|681
|621
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|112
|56
|388
|6
|1215
|47
|Tampa Bay
|137
|58
|311
|8
|1151
|45
|N.Y. Yankees
|131
|56
|351
|10
|1192
|34
|Seattle
|149
|48
|370
|21
|1136
|42
|Cleveland
|142
|48
|369
|11
|1115
|45
|Baltimore
|140
|52
|352
|5
|1002
|36
|L.A. Angels
|139
|49
|450
|17
|1139
|52
|Toronto
|153
|60
|347
|12
|1151
|23
|Minnesota
|152
|48
|382
|7
|1095
|40
|Chicago White Sox
|143
|38
|449
|13
|1190
|52
|Detroit
|133
|46
|417
|9
|980
|44
|Texas
|136
|59
|481
|13
|1092
|58
|Oakland
|155
|53
|434
|30
|998
|54
|Boston
|147
|62
|439
|14
|1131
|44
|Kansas City
|154
|51
|506
|12
|992
|76
