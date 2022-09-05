THROUGH SEPTEMBER 4

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston86482.98134122421191.1933438395
Tampa Bay74583.2713280381177.21022492428
N.Y. Yankees80543.32134140391200.1976469443
Seattle76583.4913490351199.01062497465
Cleveland68643.6513281341173.11024529476
Baltimore71623.77133130381177.21141537493
L.A. Angels58763.80134162291191.01035562503
Toronto73593.8613280371177.01109555505
Minnesota68643.97132130241170.21074555517
Chicago White Sox67673.98134142391196.01108596529
Detroit51834.1013470301169.21102594533
Texas58754.1813391301180.11100609548
Oakland50854.3013570291189.11128614568
Boston67684.5113583321204.01170657604
Kansas City55804.7313570281182.11242681621
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston112563886121547
Tampa Bay137583118115145
N.Y. Yankees1315635110119234
Seattle1494837021113642
Cleveland1424836911111545
Baltimore140523525100236
L.A. Angels1394945017113952
Toronto1536034712115123
Minnesota152483827109540
Chicago White Sox1433844913119052
Detroit13346417998044
Texas1365948113109258
Oakland155534343099854
Boston1476243914113144
Kansas City154515061299276

