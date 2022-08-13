THROUGH AUGUST 12
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|73
|41
|3.05
|114
|11
|2
|33
|1010.2
|790
|381
|342
|N.Y. Yankees
|71
|42
|3.29
|113
|14
|0
|34
|1014.2
|823
|390
|371
|Tampa Bay
|58
|53
|3.48
|111
|6
|0
|31
|986.2
|878
|440
|382
|Seattle
|62
|52
|3.65
|114
|6
|0
|30
|1018.0
|903
|441
|413
|Cleveland
|60
|52
|3.81
|112
|7
|1
|30
|993.1
|894
|467
|421
|L.A. Angels
|49
|64
|3.86
|113
|13
|1
|25
|1000.2
|877
|470
|429
|Baltimore
|59
|53
|3.88
|112
|10
|0
|32
|991.2
|964
|466
|428
|Chicago White Sox
|57
|56
|3.90
|113
|12
|1
|33
|1009.0
|937
|497
|437
|Toronto
|60
|51
|3.97
|111
|6
|0
|31
|985.0
|932
|477
|434
|Detroit
|43
|71
|4.00
|114
|6
|0
|25
|994.2
|922
|498
|442
|Minnesota
|58
|53
|4.06
|111
|10
|0
|21
|984.0
|899
|479
|444
|Texas
|49
|63
|4.12
|112
|8
|1
|24
|996.0
|916
|506
|456
|Oakland
|41
|72
|4.26
|113
|6
|0
|27
|993.2
|931
|509
|470
|Boston
|56
|58
|4.40
|114
|7
|3
|24
|1018.0
|981
|545
|498
|Kansas City
|47
|67
|4.64
|114
|6
|0
|25
|1001.1
|1029
|569
|516
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|99
|53
|318
|3
|1023
|41
|N.Y. Yankees
|113
|42
|304
|10
|1031
|29
|Tampa Bay
|120
|51
|268
|8
|951
|39
|Seattle
|142
|37
|327
|16
|965
|39
|Cleveland
|120
|43
|313
|10
|930
|38
|L.A. Angels
|118
|41
|373
|10
|968
|46
|Baltimore
|124
|45
|305
|5
|857
|32
|Chicago White Sox
|122
|27
|390
|12
|1019
|43
|Toronto
|133
|52
|293
|8
|932
|20
|Detroit
|104
|36
|357
|7
|829
|35
|Minnesota
|136
|37
|331
|6
|918
|36
|Texas
|116
|51
|393
|12
|918
|48
|Oakland
|134
|44
|355
|26
|849
|44
|Boston
|125
|56
|365
|14
|949
|39
|Kansas City
|123
|42
|430
|11
|837
|62
