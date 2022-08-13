THROUGH AUGUST 12

Houston73413.05114112331010.2790381342
N.Y. Yankees71423.29113140341014.2823390371
Tampa Bay58533.481116031986.2878440382
Seattle62523.6511460301018.0903441413
Cleveland60523.811127130993.1894467421
L.A. Angels49643.86113131251000.2877470429
Baltimore59533.8811210032991.2964466428
Chicago White Sox57563.90113121331009.0937497437
Toronto60513.971116031985.0932477434
Detroit43714.001146025994.2922498442
Minnesota58534.0611110021984.0899479444
Texas49634.121128124996.0916506456
Oakland41724.261136027993.2931509470
Boston56584.4011473241018.0981545498
Kansas City47674.6411460251001.11029569516
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston99533183102341
N.Y. Yankees1134230410103129
Tampa Bay12051268895139
Seattle142373271696539
Cleveland120433131093038
L.A. Angels118413731096846
Baltimore12445305585732
Chicago White Sox1222739012101943
Toronto13352293893220
Detroit10436357782935
Minnesota13637331691836
Texas116513931291848
Oakland134443552684944
Boston125563651494939
Kansas City123424301183762

