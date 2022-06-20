THROUGH JUNE 19

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
N.Y. Yankees49172.866611024595.1466197189
Houston41253.04667118582.1476228197
Tampa Bay36303.15665019588.1490250206
Cleveland34283.57622017549.0472248218
Boston36313.65676314599.1511270243
L.A. Angels33363.78699118609.1521280256
Minnesota38303.85686016599.0544275256
Seattle29393.90683011599.2540283260
Toronto38283.91666022585.1543277254
Detroit26404.01666016579.0523282258
Texas31354.06664116587.2532291265
Chicago White Sox31334.11647020574.0540306262
Baltimore30384.27685015603.1620317286
Oakland23454.32685014596.1583310286
Kansas City23424.97655012569.0585334314
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees5425165460617
Houston5532184155521
Tampa Bay6928165656628
Cleveland6625176451421
Boston7428197757626
L.A. Angels7224213754326
Minnesota8019198255719
Seattle8922197656622
Toronto7128168354813
Detroit6815196351618
Texas6430232655326
Chicago White Sox7015248959729
Baltimore7630197448020
Oakland70302191650926
Kansas City6926257746136

