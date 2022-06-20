THROUGH JUNE 19
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|49
|17
|2.86
|66
|11
|0
|24
|595.1
|466
|197
|189
|Houston
|41
|25
|3.04
|66
|7
|1
|18
|582.1
|476
|228
|197
|Tampa Bay
|36
|30
|3.15
|66
|5
|0
|19
|588.1
|490
|250
|206
|Cleveland
|34
|28
|3.57
|62
|2
|0
|17
|549.0
|472
|248
|218
|Boston
|36
|31
|3.65
|67
|6
|3
|14
|599.1
|511
|270
|243
|L.A. Angels
|33
|36
|3.78
|69
|9
|1
|18
|609.1
|521
|280
|256
|Minnesota
|38
|30
|3.85
|68
|6
|0
|16
|599.0
|544
|275
|256
|Seattle
|29
|39
|3.90
|68
|3
|0
|11
|599.2
|540
|283
|260
|Toronto
|38
|28
|3.91
|66
|6
|0
|22
|585.1
|543
|277
|254
|Detroit
|26
|40
|4.01
|66
|6
|0
|16
|579.0
|523
|282
|258
|Texas
|31
|35
|4.06
|66
|4
|1
|16
|587.2
|532
|291
|265
|Chicago White Sox
|31
|33
|4.11
|64
|7
|0
|20
|574.0
|540
|306
|262
|Baltimore
|30
|38
|4.27
|68
|5
|0
|15
|603.1
|620
|317
|286
|Oakland
|23
|45
|4.32
|68
|5
|0
|14
|596.1
|583
|310
|286
|Kansas City
|23
|42
|4.97
|65
|5
|0
|12
|569.0
|585
|334
|314
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|54
|25
|165
|4
|606
|17
|Houston
|55
|32
|184
|1
|555
|21
|Tampa Bay
|69
|28
|165
|6
|566
|28
|Cleveland
|66
|25
|176
|4
|514
|21
|Boston
|74
|28
|197
|7
|576
|26
|L.A. Angels
|72
|24
|213
|7
|543
|26
|Minnesota
|80
|19
|198
|2
|557
|19
|Seattle
|89
|22
|197
|6
|566
|22
|Toronto
|71
|28
|168
|3
|548
|13
|Detroit
|68
|15
|196
|3
|516
|18
|Texas
|64
|30
|232
|6
|553
|26
|Chicago White Sox
|70
|15
|248
|9
|597
|29
|Baltimore
|76
|30
|197
|4
|480
|20
|Oakland
|70
|30
|219
|16
|509
|26
|Kansas City
|69
|26
|257
|7
|461
|36
