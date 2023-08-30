THROUGH AUGUST 29
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Seattle
|75
|57
|3.64
|132
|13
|2
|39
|1184.2
|1055
|528
|479
|Toronto
|72
|61
|3.72
|133
|12
|1
|46
|1188.0
|1074
|539
|491
|Tampa Bay
|81
|52
|3.86
|133
|12
|0
|36
|1177.2
|1031
|532
|505
|Cleveland
|63
|70
|3.87
|133
|13
|1
|38
|1187.0
|1104
|552
|510
|Houston
|76
|58
|3.93
|134
|6
|2
|38
|1196.1
|1104
|576
|523
|Minnesota
|69
|64
|3.94
|133
|10
|2
|31
|1191.0
|1069
|552
|522
|Baltimore
|83
|49
|3.99
|132
|9
|0
|42
|1185.0
|1091
|557
|526
|N.Y. Yankees
|64
|68
|4.02
|132
|6
|2
|32
|1170.0
|1025
|574
|522
|Texas
|75
|57
|4.08
|132
|10
|3
|26
|1171.2
|1053
|559
|531
|Boston
|69
|64
|4.46
|133
|3
|0
|39
|1175.0
|1180
|631
|582
|Detroit
|59
|73
|4.52
|132
|11
|0
|32
|1174.2
|1117
|642
|590
|L.A. Angels
|63
|70
|4.66
|133
|8
|1
|40
|1175.0
|1136
|676
|608
|Chicago White Sox
|52
|81
|4.87
|133
|5
|0
|23
|1178.0
|1121
|687
|637
|Kansas City
|41
|93
|5.23
|134
|6
|3
|19
|1164.0
|1191
|718
|676
|Oakland
|39
|94
|5.72
|133
|4
|0
|23
|1165.2
|1234
|786
|741
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Seattle
|141
|35
|326
|16
|1198
|33
|Toronto
|163
|56
|393
|21
|1249
|33
|Tampa Bay
|142
|47
|369
|8
|1188
|54
|Cleveland
|142
|45
|421
|6
|1067
|46
|Houston
|163
|67
|443
|6
|1208
|32
|Minnesota
|159
|50
|371
|15
|1257
|40
|Baltimore
|145
|54
|396
|14
|1192
|51
|N.Y. Yankees
|164
|73
|423
|4
|1164
|43
|Texas
|151
|45
|387
|15
|1097
|32
|Boston
|176
|67
|395
|15
|1152
|41
|Detroit
|157
|43
|389
|8
|1099
|43
|L.A. Angels
|173
|73
|515
|36
|1214
|57
|Chicago White Sox
|184
|75
|541
|12
|1232
|50
|Kansas City
|173
|65
|461
|7
|1062
|50
|Oakland
|182
|80
|560
|24
|1075
|60
