THROUGH AUGUST 29

Seattle75573.64132132391184.21055528479
Toronto72613.72133121461188.01074539491
Tampa Bay81523.86133120361177.21031532505
Cleveland63703.87133131381187.01104552510
Houston76583.9313462381196.11104576523
Minnesota69643.94133102311191.01069552522
Baltimore83493.9913290421185.01091557526
N.Y. Yankees64684.0213262321170.01025574522
Texas75574.08132103261171.21053559531
Boston69644.4613330391175.01180631582
Detroit59734.52132110321174.21117642590
L.A. Angels63704.6613381401175.01136676608
Chicago White Sox52814.8713350231178.01121687637
Kansas City41935.2313463191164.01191718676
Oakland39945.7213340231165.21234786741
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Seattle1413532616119833
Toronto1635639321124933
Tampa Bay142473698118854
Cleveland142454216106746
Houston163674436120832
Minnesota1595037115125740
Baltimore1455439614119251
N.Y. Yankees164734234116443
Texas1514538715109732
Boston1766739515115241
Detroit157433898109943
L.A. Angels1737351536121457
Chicago White Sox1847554112123250
Kansas City173654617106250
Oakland1828056024107560

