THROUGH OCTOBER 6
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|106
|56
|2.90
|162
|18
|3
|53
|1445.1
|1121
|518
|465
|N.Y. Yankees
|99
|63
|3.30
|162
|16
|1
|47
|1451.2
|1177
|567
|532
|Tampa Bay
|86
|76
|3.41
|162
|10
|0
|44
|1435.2
|1260
|614
|544
|Cleveland
|92
|70
|3.46
|162
|8
|1
|51
|1456.0
|1252
|634
|560
|Seattle
|90
|72
|3.59
|162
|10
|0
|40
|1447.0
|1277
|623
|577
|L.A. Angels
|73
|89
|3.77
|162
|17
|2
|38
|1435.2
|1241
|668
|601
|Toronto
|92
|70
|3.87
|162
|10
|0
|46
|1441.1
|1356
|679
|620
|Chicago White Sox
|81
|81
|3.92
|162
|14
|2
|48
|1447.2
|1330
|717
|631
|Baltimore
|83
|79
|3.97
|162
|15
|2
|46
|1433.1
|1406
|688
|632
|Minnesota
|78
|84
|3.98
|162
|17
|0
|28
|1437.0
|1320
|684
|636
|Detroit
|66
|96
|4.05
|162
|8
|0
|38
|1419.2
|1337
|713
|639
|Texas
|68
|94
|4.22
|162
|10
|1
|37
|1435.0
|1345
|743
|673
|Oakland
|60
|102
|4.52
|162
|7
|0
|34
|1426.1
|1394
|770
|717
|Boston
|78
|84
|4.53
|162
|10
|5
|39
|1431.0
|1411
|787
|721
|Kansas City
|65
|97
|4.70
|162
|9
|0
|33
|1416.1
|1493
|810
|740
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|134
|60
|458
|6
|1524
|56
|N.Y. Yankees
|157
|65
|444
|10
|1459
|40
|Tampa Bay
|172
|66
|384
|15
|1384
|54
|Cleveland
|172
|57
|435
|14
|1390
|49
|Seattle
|186
|56
|447
|24
|1391
|45
|L.A. Angels
|168
|60
|540
|23
|1383
|64
|Toronto
|180
|76
|424
|15
|1390
|29
|Chicago White Sox
|166
|51
|533
|15
|1450
|64
|Baltimore
|171
|64
|443
|8
|1214
|47
|Minnesota
|184
|66
|468
|19
|1336
|50
|Detroit
|167
|57
|511
|9
|1195
|59
|Texas
|169
|71
|581
|16
|1314
|66
|Oakland
|195
|72
|503
|37
|1203
|62
|Boston
|185
|72
|526
|17
|1346
|60
|Kansas City
|173
|71
|589
|15
|1191
|88
