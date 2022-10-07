THROUGH OCTOBER 6

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston106562.90162183531445.11121518465
N.Y. Yankees99633.30162161471451.21177567532
Tampa Bay86763.41162100441435.21260614544
Cleveland92703.4616281511456.01252634560
Seattle90723.59162100401447.01277623577
L.A. Angels73893.77162172381435.21241668601
Toronto92703.87162100461441.11356679620
Chicago White Sox81813.92162142481447.21330717631
Baltimore83793.97162152461433.11406688632
Minnesota78843.98162170281437.01320684636
Detroit66964.0516280381419.21337713639
Texas68944.22162101371435.01345743673
Oakland601024.5216270341426.11394770717
Boston78844.53162105391431.01411787721
Kansas City65974.7016290331416.11493810740
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston134604586152456
N.Y. Yankees1576544410145940
Tampa Bay1726638415138454
Cleveland1725743514139049
Seattle1865644724139145
L.A. Angels1686054023138364
Toronto1807642415139029
Chicago White Sox1665153315145064
Baltimore171644438121447
Minnesota1846646819133650
Detroit167575119119559
Texas1697158116131466
Oakland1957250337120362
Boston1857252617134660
Kansas City1737158915119188

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

