THROUGH MAY 29

Houston30182.90487012422.1351156136
N.Y. Yankees33152.95486017430.1347149141
Tampa Bay28193.23474014423.0341184152
Minnesota29193.41485013427.0375175162
Detroit17293.62464011400.2343178161
Toronto27203.62473020415.1378186167
L.A. Angels27223.68497114435.2355193178
Cleveland19243.8643008378.0318183162
Boston23253.9148228428.2365207186
Texas22243.95462110405.2362193178
Chicago White Sox23234.00464018414.0382212184
Baltimore20294.1049309434.1428223198
Oakland20304.11504013440.2411213201
Seattle20284.1448107419.2395210193
Kansas City16304.9946309404.0420240224
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston3923129139315
N.Y. Yankees3719118344416
Tampa Bay5117118541521
Minnesota4813141141411
Detroit427136234212
Toronto4516121238711
L.A. Angels4915147638917
Cleveland4119127334314
Boston5921147641317
Texas4918165339218
Chicago White Sox4312184843022
Baltimore5524149336315
Oakland48191561038817
Seattle6214148540013
Kansas City4814177532122

