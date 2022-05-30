THROUGH MAY 29
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|30
|18
|2.90
|48
|7
|0
|12
|422.1
|351
|156
|136
|N.Y. Yankees
|33
|15
|2.95
|48
|6
|0
|17
|430.1
|347
|149
|141
|Tampa Bay
|28
|19
|3.23
|47
|4
|0
|14
|423.0
|341
|184
|152
|Minnesota
|29
|19
|3.41
|48
|5
|0
|13
|427.0
|375
|175
|162
|Detroit
|17
|29
|3.62
|46
|4
|0
|11
|400.2
|343
|178
|161
|Toronto
|27
|20
|3.62
|47
|3
|0
|20
|415.1
|378
|186
|167
|L.A. Angels
|27
|22
|3.68
|49
|7
|1
|14
|435.2
|355
|193
|178
|Cleveland
|19
|24
|3.86
|43
|0
|0
|8
|378.0
|318
|183
|162
|Boston
|23
|25
|3.91
|48
|2
|2
|8
|428.2
|365
|207
|186
|Texas
|22
|24
|3.95
|46
|2
|1
|10
|405.2
|362
|193
|178
|Chicago White Sox
|23
|23
|4.00
|46
|4
|0
|18
|414.0
|382
|212
|184
|Baltimore
|20
|29
|4.10
|49
|3
|0
|9
|434.1
|428
|223
|198
|Oakland
|20
|30
|4.11
|50
|4
|0
|13
|440.2
|411
|213
|201
|Seattle
|20
|28
|4.14
|48
|1
|0
|7
|419.2
|395
|210
|193
|Kansas City
|16
|30
|4.99
|46
|3
|0
|9
|404.0
|420
|240
|224
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|39
|23
|129
|1
|393
|15
|N.Y. Yankees
|37
|19
|118
|3
|444
|16
|Tampa Bay
|51
|17
|118
|5
|415
|21
|Minnesota
|48
|13
|141
|1
|414
|11
|Detroit
|42
|7
|136
|2
|342
|12
|Toronto
|45
|16
|121
|2
|387
|11
|L.A. Angels
|49
|15
|147
|6
|389
|17
|Cleveland
|41
|19
|127
|3
|343
|14
|Boston
|59
|21
|147
|6
|413
|17
|Texas
|49
|18
|165
|3
|392
|18
|Chicago White Sox
|43
|12
|184
|8
|430
|22
|Baltimore
|55
|24
|149
|3
|363
|15
|Oakland
|48
|19
|156
|10
|388
|17
|Seattle
|62
|14
|148
|5
|400
|13
|Kansas City
|48
|14
|177
|5
|321
|22
