THROUGH JULY 2

Houston46383.57845123751.0681332298
Minnesota42433.60857118759.0647322304
N.Y. Yankees46383.69846224749.0647340307
Tampa Bay57303.70879025767.0650331315
Cleveland41423.80837127746.1683344315
Texas50343.82846315746.1643338317
Seattle40423.94826119734.0667355321
Toronto45403.958510127753.2699360331
L.A. Angels45414.15866029762.0704390351
Baltimore49334.25824026737.1720371348
Boston43424.40851023751.0727401367
Detroit37464.48834017739.2703403368
Chicago White Sox37494.55864016761.1701420385
Kansas City25595.20844112733.1742450424
Oakland23636.07860013758.0810544511
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston9138259477921
Minnesota86252391580320
N.Y. Yankees9147272173019
Tampa Bay9039282776232
Cleveland8126255465333
Texas8631239768418
Seattle85212181173825
Toronto11435257780719
L.A. Angels92483061676940
Baltimore99312541076332
Boston11037242572529
Detroit10426238669529
Chicago White Sox11742335782327
Kansas City9628309367537
Oakland125563791767341

