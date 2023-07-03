THROUGH JULY 2
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|46
|38
|3.57
|84
|5
|1
|23
|751.0
|681
|332
|298
|Minnesota
|42
|43
|3.60
|85
|7
|1
|18
|759.0
|647
|322
|304
|N.Y. Yankees
|46
|38
|3.69
|84
|6
|2
|24
|749.0
|647
|340
|307
|Tampa Bay
|57
|30
|3.70
|87
|9
|0
|25
|767.0
|650
|331
|315
|Cleveland
|41
|42
|3.80
|83
|7
|1
|27
|746.1
|683
|344
|315
|Texas
|50
|34
|3.82
|84
|6
|3
|15
|746.1
|643
|338
|317
|Seattle
|40
|42
|3.94
|82
|6
|1
|19
|734.0
|667
|355
|321
|Toronto
|45
|40
|3.95
|85
|10
|1
|27
|753.2
|699
|360
|331
|L.A. Angels
|45
|41
|4.15
|86
|6
|0
|29
|762.0
|704
|390
|351
|Baltimore
|49
|33
|4.25
|82
|4
|0
|26
|737.1
|720
|371
|348
|Boston
|43
|42
|4.40
|85
|1
|0
|23
|751.0
|727
|401
|367
|Detroit
|37
|46
|4.48
|83
|4
|0
|17
|739.2
|703
|403
|368
|Chicago White Sox
|37
|49
|4.55
|86
|4
|0
|16
|761.1
|701
|420
|385
|Kansas City
|25
|59
|5.20
|84
|4
|1
|12
|733.1
|742
|450
|424
|Oakland
|23
|63
|6.07
|86
|0
|0
|13
|758.0
|810
|544
|511
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|91
|38
|259
|4
|779
|21
|Minnesota
|86
|25
|239
|15
|803
|20
|N.Y. Yankees
|91
|47
|272
|1
|730
|19
|Tampa Bay
|90
|39
|282
|7
|762
|32
|Cleveland
|81
|26
|255
|4
|653
|33
|Texas
|86
|31
|239
|7
|684
|18
|Seattle
|85
|21
|218
|11
|738
|25
|Toronto
|114
|35
|257
|7
|807
|19
|L.A. Angels
|92
|48
|306
|16
|769
|40
|Baltimore
|99
|31
|254
|10
|763
|32
|Boston
|110
|37
|242
|5
|725
|29
|Detroit
|104
|26
|238
|6
|695
|29
|Chicago White Sox
|117
|42
|335
|7
|823
|27
|Kansas City
|96
|28
|309
|3
|675
|37
|Oakland
|125
|56
|379
|17
|673
|41
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.