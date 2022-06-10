THROUGH JUNE 9

N.Y. Yankees41162.94578021511.1407175167
Houston36213.01577116502.1411189168
Tampa Bay34233.20574018514.0430218183
Detroit23333.61566015489.0408218196
Boston30283.64585310518.2437234210
Cleveland27263.66532011467.0388212190
Toronto33233.71565021495.1462225204
Texas26303.81563113496.2437230210
Minnesota33263.83595014521.0477238222
L.A. Angels28313.90597115521.1448246226
Chicago White Sox26294.05555020491.0460261221
Seattle26314.11572011499.2464247228
Baltimore24344.12584010515.1507265236
Oakland20394.37594013518.2502270252
Kansas City19375.17564010491.0523300282
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees4622138352017
Houston4728165146619
Tampa Bay6123141550124
Detroit5510164343515
Boston6524166750220
Cleveland5323152443617
Toronto5620143246611
Texas5524198447022
Minnesota6717178248917
L.A. Angels6220182746123
Chicago White Sox5614223951228
Seattle7617174646916
Baltimore6328179440717
Oakland64241851345321
Kansas City6120222737927

