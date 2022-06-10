THROUGH JUNE 9
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|41
|16
|2.94
|57
|8
|0
|21
|511.1
|407
|175
|167
|Houston
|36
|21
|3.01
|57
|7
|1
|16
|502.1
|411
|189
|168
|Tampa Bay
|34
|23
|3.20
|57
|4
|0
|18
|514.0
|430
|218
|183
|Detroit
|23
|33
|3.61
|56
|6
|0
|15
|489.0
|408
|218
|196
|Boston
|30
|28
|3.64
|58
|5
|3
|10
|518.2
|437
|234
|210
|Cleveland
|27
|26
|3.66
|53
|2
|0
|11
|467.0
|388
|212
|190
|Toronto
|33
|23
|3.71
|56
|5
|0
|21
|495.1
|462
|225
|204
|Texas
|26
|30
|3.81
|56
|3
|1
|13
|496.2
|437
|230
|210
|Minnesota
|33
|26
|3.83
|59
|5
|0
|14
|521.0
|477
|238
|222
|L.A. Angels
|28
|31
|3.90
|59
|7
|1
|15
|521.1
|448
|246
|226
|Chicago White Sox
|26
|29
|4.05
|55
|5
|0
|20
|491.0
|460
|261
|221
|Seattle
|26
|31
|4.11
|57
|2
|0
|11
|499.2
|464
|247
|228
|Baltimore
|24
|34
|4.12
|58
|4
|0
|10
|515.1
|507
|265
|236
|Oakland
|20
|39
|4.37
|59
|4
|0
|13
|518.2
|502
|270
|252
|Kansas City
|19
|37
|5.17
|56
|4
|0
|10
|491.0
|523
|300
|282
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|46
|22
|138
|3
|520
|17
|Houston
|47
|28
|165
|1
|466
|19
|Tampa Bay
|61
|23
|141
|5
|501
|24
|Detroit
|55
|10
|164
|3
|435
|15
|Boston
|65
|24
|166
|7
|502
|20
|Cleveland
|53
|23
|152
|4
|436
|17
|Toronto
|56
|20
|143
|2
|466
|11
|Texas
|55
|24
|198
|4
|470
|22
|Minnesota
|67
|17
|178
|2
|489
|17
|L.A. Angels
|62
|20
|182
|7
|461
|23
|Chicago White Sox
|56
|14
|223
|9
|512
|28
|Seattle
|76
|17
|174
|6
|469
|16
|Baltimore
|63
|28
|179
|4
|407
|17
|Oakland
|64
|24
|185
|13
|453
|21
|Kansas City
|61
|20
|222
|7
|379
|27
