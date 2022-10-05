THROUGH OCTOBER 4
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|105
|56
|2.90
|161
|18
|3
|52
|1436.1
|1117
|516
|463
|N.Y. Yankees
|99
|62
|3.29
|161
|16
|1
|47
|1443.2
|1166
|563
|528
|Tampa Bay
|86
|75
|3.39
|161
|10
|0
|44
|1427.2
|1250
|608
|538
|Cleveland
|91
|70
|3.47
|161
|8
|1
|51
|1447.0
|1246
|632
|558
|Seattle
|89
|72
|3.59
|161
|10
|0
|40
|1438.0
|1269
|619
|574
|L.A. Angels
|73
|88
|3.77
|161
|17
|2
|38
|1427.2
|1237
|665
|598
|Toronto
|91
|69
|3.88
|160
|10
|0
|46
|1424.1
|1342
|673
|614
|Chicago White Sox
|81
|80
|3.88
|161
|14
|2
|48
|1438.2
|1321
|707
|621
|Baltimore
|82
|78
|3.97
|160
|15
|2
|45
|1415.1
|1385
|679
|624
|Minnesota
|77
|84
|4.01
|161
|17
|0
|27
|1428.0
|1312
|683
|636
|Detroit
|66
|95
|4.05
|161
|8
|0
|38
|1411.1
|1328
|708
|635
|Texas
|67
|94
|4.23
|161
|10
|1
|36
|1426.0
|1340
|741
|671
|Oakland
|59
|102
|4.54
|161
|7
|0
|33
|1417.1
|1388
|768
|715
|Boston
|77
|84
|4.54
|161
|10
|5
|38
|1422.0
|1404
|784
|718
|Kansas City
|65
|96
|4.67
|161
|9
|0
|33
|1408.1
|1478
|801
|731
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|134
|59
|457
|6
|1509
|56
|N.Y. Yankees
|155
|65
|441
|10
|1452
|39
|Tampa Bay
|170
|65
|381
|15
|1377
|54
|Cleveland
|170
|57
|434
|14
|1378
|49
|Seattle
|186
|56
|445
|24
|1381
|45
|L.A. Angels
|167
|60
|538
|23
|1375
|62
|Toronto
|179
|75
|418
|15
|1376
|29
|Chicago White Sox
|164
|51
|527
|15
|1439
|64
|Baltimore
|170
|63
|436
|8
|1194
|47
|Minnesota
|184
|64
|467
|19
|1330
|50
|Detroit
|164
|57
|507
|9
|1189
|58
|Texas
|168
|71
|577
|16
|1305
|65
|Oakland
|194
|71
|502
|37
|1199
|62
|Boston
|183
|71
|520
|17
|1338
|60
|Kansas City
|173
|69
|586
|15
|1185
|87
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.