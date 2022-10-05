THROUGH OCTOBER 4

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston105562.90161183521436.11117516463
N.Y. Yankees99623.29161161471443.21166563528
Tampa Bay86753.39161100441427.21250608538
Cleveland91703.4716181511447.01246632558
Seattle89723.59161100401438.01269619574
L.A. Angels73883.77161172381427.21237665598
Toronto91693.88160100461424.11342673614
Chicago White Sox81803.88161142481438.21321707621
Baltimore82783.97160152451415.11385679624
Minnesota77844.01161170271428.01312683636
Detroit66954.0516180381411.11328708635
Texas67944.23161101361426.01340741671
Oakland591024.5416170331417.11388768715
Boston77844.54161105381422.01404784718
Kansas City65964.6716190331408.11478801731
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston134594576150956
N.Y. Yankees1556544110145239
Tampa Bay1706538115137754
Cleveland1705743414137849
Seattle1865644524138145
L.A. Angels1676053823137562
Toronto1797541815137629
Chicago White Sox1645152715143964
Baltimore170634368119447
Minnesota1846446719133050
Detroit164575079118958
Texas1687157716130565
Oakland1947150237119962
Boston1837152017133860
Kansas City1736958615118587

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you