THROUGH MAY 10

Tampa Bay2992.95387010338.2261116111
Minnesota20173.29373010333.1269135122
Houston19183.36373010329.2293140123
Seattle18193.37373112336.2290143126
N.Y. Yankees21173.5938318336.1280147134
Texas22143.7036217318.1272145131
Cleveland17203.72373015334.0314151138
Toronto21164.09375011325.2302163148
L.A. Angels20184.24384013337.2300184159
Baltimore24134.24373011331.0315163156
Detroit17194.3336309322.0286166155
Boston22164.89380011335.0338194182
Kansas City11275.4538115333.2344212202
Chicago White Sox13255.7138106334.1352232212
Oakland8307.4338004332.0381289274
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Tampa Bay2418124332414
Minnesota338109835915
Houston3617107135711
Seattle25910193468
N.Y. Yankees4123126135711
Texas3215103430411
Cleveland359104227618
Toronto461411143416
L.A. Angels3728136633421
Baltimore4613121732917
Detroit5113101227411
Boston5023112131713
Kansas City5118135131718
Chicago White Sox6325156337410
Oakland6729192527621

