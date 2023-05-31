THROUGH MAY 30
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|32
|22
|3.16
|54
|4
|1
|15
|480.2
|419
|189
|169
|Minnesota
|28
|27
|3.47
|55
|3
|0
|12
|495.0
|416
|208
|191
|Texas
|35
|19
|3.69
|54
|5
|2
|10
|478.1
|418
|212
|196
|Tampa Bay
|39
|18
|3.71
|57
|8
|0
|16
|505.0
|437
|218
|208
|Seattle
|28
|27
|3.71
|55
|5
|1
|14
|494.2
|445
|225
|204
|N.Y. Yankees
|34
|23
|3.74
|57
|3
|1
|15
|510.2
|432
|232
|212
|Cleveland
|24
|30
|3.78
|54
|5
|1
|20
|483.2
|456
|224
|203
|Toronto
|29
|26
|3.95
|55
|8
|1
|14
|487.2
|439
|239
|214
|Baltimore
|35
|20
|4.10
|55
|4
|0
|18
|496.2
|474
|241
|226
|L.A. Angels
|29
|27
|4.21
|56
|5
|0
|18
|495.2
|457
|263
|232
|Detroit
|25
|28
|4.50
|53
|4
|0
|13
|474.0
|448
|258
|237
|Boston
|28
|26
|4.75
|54
|0
|0
|14
|474.0
|465
|271
|250
|Chicago White Sox
|23
|34
|4.82
|57
|3
|0
|10
|502.1
|475
|294
|269
|Kansas City
|17
|39
|5.06
|56
|2
|1
|8
|489.1
|484
|291
|275
|Oakland
|12
|45
|6.68
|57
|0
|0
|4
|500.0
|547
|391
|371
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|56
|20
|153
|1
|528
|13
|Minnesota
|53
|13
|168
|11
|543
|19
|Texas
|52
|20
|152
|5
|445
|14
|Tampa Bay
|60
|23
|178
|6
|476
|27
|Seattle
|47
|15
|139
|10
|497
|18
|N.Y. Yankees
|61
|32
|198
|1
|518
|14
|Cleveland
|54
|17
|150
|2
|409
|22
|Toronto
|73
|24
|191
|7
|511
|14
|Baltimore
|64
|17
|177
|9
|496
|24
|L.A. Angels
|61
|33
|197
|14
|486
|30
|Detroit
|68
|16
|146
|4
|419
|18
|Boston
|76
|26
|162
|2
|450
|19
|Chicago White Sox
|79
|33
|227
|4
|529
|17
|Kansas City
|64
|22
|218
|2
|475
|27
|Oakland
|98
|39
|262
|11
|431
|29
