THROUGH MAY 30

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston32223.16544115480.2419189169
Minnesota28273.47553012495.0416208191
Texas35193.69545210478.1418212196
Tampa Bay39183.71578016505.0437218208
Seattle28273.71555114494.2445225204
N.Y. Yankees34233.74573115510.2432232212
Cleveland24303.78545120483.2456224203
Toronto29263.95558114487.2439239214
Baltimore35204.10554018496.2474241226
L.A. Angels29274.21565018495.2457263232
Detroit25284.50534013474.0448258237
Boston28264.75540014474.0465271250
Chicago White Sox23344.82573010502.1475294269
Kansas City17395.0656218489.1484291275
Oakland12456.6857004500.0547391371
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston5620153152813
Minnesota53131681154319
Texas5220152544514
Tampa Bay6023178647627
Seattle47151391049718
N.Y. Yankees6132198151814
Cleveland5417150240922
Toronto7324191751114
Baltimore6417177949624
L.A. Angels61331971448630
Detroit6816146441918
Boston7626162245019
Chicago White Sox7933227452917
Kansas City6422218247527
Oakland98392621143129

