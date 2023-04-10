THROUGH APRIL 9

Tampa Bay901.89930081.0561817
Minnesota632.48920380.0572422
N.Y. Yankees632.81920380.0652525
Seattle463.181010393.1794233
Texas543.65900279.0713632
Kansas City373.741000289.0933837
Cleveland643.901010494.2804541
Houston463.941000291.1984440
L.A. Angels544.05910280.0744136
Boston544.89900281.0824744
Baltimore455.26910378.2784946
Toronto645.281010687.0915851
Chicago White Sox466.801000186.0986765
Detroit276.84900179.0836260
Oakland277.54900180.0907267
Tampa Bay43200791
Minnesota81220981
N.Y. Yankees652501015
Seattle61477906
Texas81261882
Kansas City92270892
Cleveland933119011
Houston105281986
L.A. Angels107272804
Boston144360823
Baltimore135230747
Toronto174341842
Chicago White Sox188500944
Detroit166371553
Oakland178463617

