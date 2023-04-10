THROUGH APRIL 9
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Tampa Bay
|9
|0
|1.89
|9
|3
|0
|0
|81.0
|56
|18
|17
|Minnesota
|6
|3
|2.48
|9
|2
|0
|3
|80.0
|57
|24
|22
|N.Y. Yankees
|6
|3
|2.81
|9
|2
|0
|3
|80.0
|65
|25
|25
|Seattle
|4
|6
|3.18
|10
|1
|0
|3
|93.1
|79
|42
|33
|Texas
|5
|4
|3.65
|9
|0
|0
|2
|79.0
|71
|36
|32
|Kansas City
|3
|7
|3.74
|10
|0
|0
|2
|89.0
|93
|38
|37
|Cleveland
|6
|4
|3.90
|10
|1
|0
|4
|94.2
|80
|45
|41
|Houston
|4
|6
|3.94
|10
|0
|0
|2
|91.1
|98
|44
|40
|L.A. Angels
|5
|4
|4.05
|9
|1
|0
|2
|80.0
|74
|41
|36
|Boston
|5
|4
|4.89
|9
|0
|0
|2
|81.0
|82
|47
|44
|Baltimore
|4
|5
|5.26
|9
|1
|0
|3
|78.2
|78
|49
|46
|Toronto
|6
|4
|5.28
|10
|1
|0
|6
|87.0
|91
|58
|51
|Chicago White Sox
|4
|6
|6.80
|10
|0
|0
|1
|86.0
|98
|67
|65
|Detroit
|2
|7
|6.84
|9
|0
|0
|1
|79.0
|83
|62
|60
|Oakland
|2
|7
|7.54
|9
|0
|0
|1
|80.0
|90
|72
|67
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Tampa Bay
|4
|3
|20
|0
|79
|1
|Minnesota
|8
|1
|22
|0
|98
|1
|N.Y. Yankees
|6
|5
|25
|0
|101
|5
|Seattle
|6
|1
|47
|7
|90
|6
|Texas
|8
|1
|26
|1
|88
|2
|Kansas City
|9
|2
|27
|0
|89
|2
|Cleveland
|9
|3
|31
|1
|90
|11
|Houston
|10
|5
|28
|1
|98
|6
|L.A. Angels
|10
|7
|27
|2
|80
|4
|Boston
|14
|4
|36
|0
|82
|3
|Baltimore
|13
|5
|23
|0
|74
|7
|Toronto
|17
|4
|34
|1
|84
|2
|Chicago White Sox
|18
|8
|50
|0
|94
|4
|Detroit
|16
|6
|37
|1
|55
|3
|Oakland
|17
|8
|46
|3
|61
|7
