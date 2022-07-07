THROUGH JULY 6
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|59
|23
|2.90
|82
|12
|0
|28
|736.1
|574
|246
|237
|Houston
|53
|28
|3.02
|81
|9
|1
|24
|717.2
|560
|273
|241
|Tampa Bay
|45
|37
|3.29
|82
|5
|0
|22
|730.1
|622
|315
|267
|Seattle
|41
|42
|3.64
|83
|5
|0
|17
|733.2
|649
|321
|297
|Minnesota
|47
|38
|3.66
|85
|9
|0
|18
|754.1
|672
|334
|307
|Boston
|45
|37
|3.67
|82
|7
|3
|18
|733.1
|642
|330
|299
|L.A. Angels
|38
|45
|3.89
|83
|10
|1
|21
|734.0
|650
|348
|317
|Texas
|37
|43
|3.93
|80
|5
|1
|17
|710.1
|642
|342
|310
|Detroit
|34
|47
|4.00
|81
|6
|0
|20
|709.0
|638
|342
|315
|Baltimore
|39
|44
|4.03
|83
|7
|0
|21
|732.2
|719
|364
|328
|Cleveland
|40
|40
|4.05
|80
|3
|0
|21
|709.0
|650
|357
|319
|Toronto
|45
|38
|4.08
|83
|6
|0
|24
|737.0
|709
|367
|334
|Chicago White Sox
|39
|41
|4.16
|80
|8
|0
|24
|721.0
|674
|386
|333
|Oakland
|28
|56
|4.30
|84
|5
|0
|18
|733.1
|702
|377
|350
|Kansas City
|30
|50
|4.97
|80
|5
|0
|18
|703.0
|720
|415
|388
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|72
|31
|210
|6
|743
|19
|Houston
|74
|35
|237
|2
|712
|22
|Tampa Bay
|94
|34
|211
|7
|709
|32
|Seattle
|105
|26
|239
|11
|698
|27
|Minnesota
|96
|30
|245
|3
|687
|27
|Boston
|85
|37
|253
|7
|703
|31
|L.A. Angels
|95
|29
|259
|8
|688
|32
|Texas
|76
|35
|275
|7
|650
|34
|Detroit
|81
|19
|250
|4
|614
|21
|Baltimore
|88
|35
|235
|4
|599
|23
|Cleveland
|94
|33
|246
|9
|655
|30
|Toronto
|95
|37
|228
|5
|688
|17
|Chicago White Sox
|93
|20
|302
|10
|750
|34
|Oakland
|93
|34
|273
|17
|628
|33
|Kansas City
|88
|31
|316
|7
|578
|46
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.