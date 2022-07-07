THROUGH JULY 6

N.Y. Yankees59232.908212028736.1574246237
Houston53283.02819124717.2560273241
Tampa Bay45373.29825022730.1622315267
Seattle41423.64835017733.2649321297
Minnesota47383.66859018754.1672334307
Boston45373.67827318733.1642330299
L.A. Angels38453.898310121734.0650348317
Texas37433.93805117710.1642342310
Detroit34474.00816020709.0638342315
Baltimore39444.03837021732.2719364328
Cleveland40404.05803021709.0650357319
Toronto45384.08836024737.0709367334
Chicago White Sox39414.16808024721.0674386333
Oakland28564.30845018733.1702377350
Kansas City30504.97805018703.0720415388
N.Y. Yankees7231210674319
Houston7435237271222
Tampa Bay9434211770932
Seattle105262391169827
Minnesota9630245368727
Boston8537253770331
L.A. Angels9529259868832
Texas7635275765034
Detroit8119250461421
Baltimore8835235459923
Cleveland9433246965530
Toronto9537228568817
Chicago White Sox93203021075034
Oakland93342731762833
Kansas City8831316757846

