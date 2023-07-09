THROUGH JULY 8

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Minnesota45453.56908218805.0676338318
Houston50403.68905126805.0728365329
Tampa Bay57353.69929025814.0689353334
Seattle44443.77887219786.0702367329
N.Y. Yankees49413.80906226803.0709373339
Cleveland45443.81898128801.1738368339
Toronto49413.869010130799.2731373343
Texas52383.97906316797.1707376352
Baltimore53354.17884027790.1764392366
Boston47434.35901025796.0774421385
L.A. Angels45464.42916029802.0753434394
Detroit39494.49886018785.2737428392
Chicago White Sox38534.55914017808.1755445409
Kansas City25655.32904112781.1806491462
Oakland25666.07911014801.0858573540
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Minnesota89252511585421
Houston10141283483623
Tampa Bay9541291781734
Seattle88222271177625
N.Y. Yankees9850293177223
Cleveland9026272470235
Toronto11636265885620
Texas9533255772318
Baltimore106322711180934
Boston11638255775930
L.A. Angels106533372080342
Detroit10930248673631
Chicago White Sox12443346787630
Kansas City10631328371340
Oakland128583931871942

