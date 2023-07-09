THROUGH JULY 8
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Minnesota
|45
|45
|3.56
|90
|8
|2
|18
|805.0
|676
|338
|318
|Houston
|50
|40
|3.68
|90
|5
|1
|26
|805.0
|728
|365
|329
|Tampa Bay
|57
|35
|3.69
|92
|9
|0
|25
|814.0
|689
|353
|334
|Seattle
|44
|44
|3.77
|88
|7
|2
|19
|786.0
|702
|367
|329
|N.Y. Yankees
|49
|41
|3.80
|90
|6
|2
|26
|803.0
|709
|373
|339
|Cleveland
|45
|44
|3.81
|89
|8
|1
|28
|801.1
|738
|368
|339
|Toronto
|49
|41
|3.86
|90
|10
|1
|30
|799.2
|731
|373
|343
|Texas
|52
|38
|3.97
|90
|6
|3
|16
|797.1
|707
|376
|352
|Baltimore
|53
|35
|4.17
|88
|4
|0
|27
|790.1
|764
|392
|366
|Boston
|47
|43
|4.35
|90
|1
|0
|25
|796.0
|774
|421
|385
|L.A. Angels
|45
|46
|4.42
|91
|6
|0
|29
|802.0
|753
|434
|394
|Detroit
|39
|49
|4.49
|88
|6
|0
|18
|785.2
|737
|428
|392
|Chicago White Sox
|38
|53
|4.55
|91
|4
|0
|17
|808.1
|755
|445
|409
|Kansas City
|25
|65
|5.32
|90
|4
|1
|12
|781.1
|806
|491
|462
|Oakland
|25
|66
|6.07
|91
|1
|0
|14
|801.0
|858
|573
|540
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Minnesota
|89
|25
|251
|15
|854
|21
|Houston
|101
|41
|283
|4
|836
|23
|Tampa Bay
|95
|41
|291
|7
|817
|34
|Seattle
|88
|22
|227
|11
|776
|25
|N.Y. Yankees
|98
|50
|293
|1
|772
|23
|Cleveland
|90
|26
|272
|4
|702
|35
|Toronto
|116
|36
|265
|8
|856
|20
|Texas
|95
|33
|255
|7
|723
|18
|Baltimore
|106
|32
|271
|11
|809
|34
|Boston
|116
|38
|255
|7
|759
|30
|L.A. Angels
|106
|53
|337
|20
|803
|42
|Detroit
|109
|30
|248
|6
|736
|31
|Chicago White Sox
|124
|43
|346
|7
|876
|30
|Kansas City
|106
|31
|328
|3
|713
|40
|Oakland
|128
|58
|393
|18
|719
|42
