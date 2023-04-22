THROUGH APRIL 21

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Tampa Bay1732.8020603177.01285755
Minnesota1193.1420206177.21396862
N.Y. Yankees1283.1720314179.01396563
Houston10103.3420103180.21648167
Texas1273.5119102169.01457466
Seattle9113.5620206184.21548673
L.A. Angels10103.6420307175.21488371
Cleveland1093.8919108173.11658375
Baltimore1274.4819305168.21648884
Toronto1284.7020109176.016810092
Detroit7115.0318103162.21549591
Boston11105.0821006186.0183111105
Kansas City4165.3220002177.2185112105
Chicago White Sox7135.6120103175.0185117109
Oakland4167.5320002177.0196155148
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Tampa Bay9106721827
Minnesota2344501956
N.Y. Yankees16136101978
Houston20106111917
Texas1535931737
Seattle1356981816
L.A. Angels151677416911
Cleveland18649114715
Baltimore22850116310
Toronto2886421782
Detroit2895811385
Boston30166802007
Kansas City2796701665
Chicago White Sox28159212049
Oakland3517104414513

