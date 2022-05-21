THROUGH MAY 20

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
N.Y. Yankees28102.86384014340.1276115108
Houston25152.9140708352.1284130114
Minnesota23163.37394010345.0300139129
Tampa Bay23163.42393011349.2286160133
L.A. Angels24173.44417111363.2287152139
Toronto21183.60393016342.2308153137
Detroit13263.6739408338.1289155138
Chicago White Sox19193.71383016340.0303162140
Oakland17243.75414011362.2325162151
Boston17223.8139217347.2287164147
Baltimore16243.8240307353.0334171150
Cleveland17194.0136008318.2269162142
Texas18204.0338218337.0296163151
Seattle17234.1440006348.0320176160
Kansas City14244.5338308336.0331185169
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees2915103335313
Houston3119111132110
Minnesota411011213357
Tampa Bay451595434116
L.A. Angels4114122432111
Toronto351210103108
Detroit38411722889
Chicago White Sox3412146436419
Oakland3414125832114
Boston4920121634213
Baltimore3819124129513
Cleveland3617112328613
Texas4416141233412
Seattle5113130234111
Kansas City3513136426216

