THROUGH MAY 20
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|28
|10
|2.86
|38
|4
|0
|14
|340.1
|276
|115
|108
|Houston
|25
|15
|2.91
|40
|7
|0
|8
|352.1
|284
|130
|114
|Minnesota
|23
|16
|3.37
|39
|4
|0
|10
|345.0
|300
|139
|129
|Tampa Bay
|23
|16
|3.42
|39
|3
|0
|11
|349.2
|286
|160
|133
|L.A. Angels
|24
|17
|3.44
|41
|7
|1
|11
|363.2
|287
|152
|139
|Toronto
|21
|18
|3.60
|39
|3
|0
|16
|342.2
|308
|153
|137
|Detroit
|13
|26
|3.67
|39
|4
|0
|8
|338.1
|289
|155
|138
|Chicago White Sox
|19
|19
|3.71
|38
|3
|0
|16
|340.0
|303
|162
|140
|Oakland
|17
|24
|3.75
|41
|4
|0
|11
|362.2
|325
|162
|151
|Boston
|17
|22
|3.81
|39
|2
|1
|7
|347.2
|287
|164
|147
|Baltimore
|16
|24
|3.82
|40
|3
|0
|7
|353.0
|334
|171
|150
|Cleveland
|17
|19
|4.01
|36
|0
|0
|8
|318.2
|269
|162
|142
|Texas
|18
|20
|4.03
|38
|2
|1
|8
|337.0
|296
|163
|151
|Seattle
|17
|23
|4.14
|40
|0
|0
|6
|348.0
|320
|176
|160
|Kansas City
|14
|24
|4.53
|38
|3
|0
|8
|336.0
|331
|185
|169
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|29
|15
|103
|3
|353
|13
|Houston
|31
|19
|111
|1
|321
|10
|Minnesota
|41
|10
|112
|1
|335
|7
|Tampa Bay
|45
|15
|95
|4
|341
|16
|L.A. Angels
|41
|14
|122
|4
|321
|11
|Toronto
|35
|12
|101
|0
|310
|8
|Detroit
|38
|4
|117
|2
|288
|9
|Chicago White Sox
|34
|12
|146
|4
|364
|19
|Oakland
|34
|14
|125
|8
|321
|14
|Boston
|49
|20
|121
|6
|342
|13
|Baltimore
|38
|19
|124
|1
|295
|13
|Cleveland
|36
|17
|112
|3
|286
|13
|Texas
|44
|16
|141
|2
|334
|12
|Seattle
|51
|13
|130
|2
|341
|11
|Kansas City
|35
|13
|136
|4
|262
|16
