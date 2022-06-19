THROUGH JUNE 18
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|49
|16
|2.74
|65
|11
|0
|24
|587.1
|459
|187
|179
|Houston
|40
|25
|3.05
|65
|7
|1
|17
|573.1
|470
|225
|194
|Tampa Bay
|36
|29
|3.16
|65
|5
|0
|19
|580.1
|486
|248
|204
|Cleveland
|33
|28
|3.60
|61
|2
|0
|16
|540.0
|464
|245
|216
|Boston
|35
|31
|3.64
|66
|6
|3
|13
|590.1
|504
|266
|239
|Minnesota
|38
|29
|3.79
|67
|6
|0
|16
|591.0
|536
|268
|249
|Toronto
|37
|28
|3.83
|65
|6
|0
|21
|576.1
|532
|268
|245
|L.A. Angels
|32
|36
|3.84
|68
|8
|1
|18
|600.1
|519
|280
|256
|Seattle
|29
|38
|3.92
|67
|3
|0
|11
|590.2
|531
|279
|257
|Texas
|31
|34
|4.01
|65
|4
|1
|16
|579.2
|524
|284
|258
|Detroit
|25
|40
|4.03
|65
|6
|0
|16
|570.0
|518
|279
|255
|Chicago White Sox
|31
|32
|4.10
|63
|7
|0
|20
|566.0
|532
|302
|258
|Baltimore
|29
|38
|4.32
|67
|5
|0
|14
|594.1
|611
|316
|285
|Oakland
|22
|45
|4.38
|67
|4
|0
|14
|587.1
|580
|310
|286
|Kansas City
|23
|41
|4.97
|64
|5
|0
|12
|561.0
|576
|330
|310
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|50
|25
|157
|4
|595
|17
|Houston
|55
|31
|179
|1
|546
|21
|Tampa Bay
|68
|27
|164
|6
|559
|28
|Cleveland
|65
|25
|174
|4
|501
|21
|Boston
|73
|28
|192
|7
|562
|24
|Minnesota
|76
|19
|196
|2
|551
|19
|Toronto
|66
|26
|163
|3
|535
|12
|L.A. Angels
|72
|24
|210
|7
|535
|26
|Seattle
|88
|22
|197
|6
|555
|22
|Texas
|63
|29
|224
|6
|546
|25
|Detroit
|67
|15
|192
|3
|509
|17
|Chicago White Sox
|68
|15
|245
|9
|592
|29
|Baltimore
|76
|30
|194
|4
|471
|20
|Oakland
|70
|29
|213
|16
|505
|25
|Kansas City
|67
|24
|257
|7
|456
|35
