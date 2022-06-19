THROUGH JUNE 18

N.Y. Yankees49162.746511024587.1459187179
Houston40253.05657117573.1470225194
Tampa Bay36293.16655019580.1486248204
Cleveland33283.60612016540.0464245216
Boston35313.64666313590.1504266239
Minnesota38293.79676016591.0536268249
Toronto37283.83656021576.1532268245
L.A. Angels32363.84688118600.1519280256
Seattle29383.92673011590.2531279257
Texas31344.01654116579.2524284258
Detroit25404.03656016570.0518279255
Chicago White Sox31324.10637020566.0532302258
Baltimore29384.32675014594.1611316285
Oakland22454.38674014587.1580310286
Kansas City23414.97645012561.0576330310
N.Y. Yankees5025157459517
Houston5531179154621
Tampa Bay6827164655928
Cleveland6525174450121
Boston7328192756224
Minnesota7619196255119
Toronto6626163353512
L.A. Angels7224210753526
Seattle8822197655522
Texas6329224654625
Detroit6715192350917
Chicago White Sox6815245959229
Baltimore7630194447120
Oakland70292131650525
Kansas City6724257745635

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

