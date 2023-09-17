THROUGH SEPTEMBER 16

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Seattle81673.73148152421326.11197606549
Toronto82673.76149141501335.01205617557
Tampa Bay92583.78150130441332.11145594559
Cleveland71783.92149131441332.01235627580
Minnesota78713.92149102341334.01193615581
N.Y. Yankees76733.9714962401326.21165642585
Houston83663.9914962401329.11221651589
Baltimore92564.03148100441328.01242632594
Texas82664.29148113271314.21220658626
Detroit69794.35148120371319.21220694638
Boston74754.5514940401320.21326722668
L.A. Angels68814.7014981421318.01293769688
Chicago White Sox57924.9414960261318.21274784724
Kansas City481015.2114963221295.01320795750
Oakland461025.5314850271297.21345851797
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Seattle1645137318134337
Toronto1825845226139437
Tampa Bay160514089137761
Cleveland162484777120455
Minnesota1796041016140446
N.Y. Yankees181804756133651
Houston190714926133333
Baltimore1675743314131853
Texas1855445417123241
Detroit173474388125445
Boston1967746221131147
L.A. Angels1918157341133661
Chicago White Sox2028560613138555
Kansas City192685037116661
Oakland1969063928118166

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you