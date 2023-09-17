THROUGH SEPTEMBER 16
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Seattle
|81
|67
|3.73
|148
|15
|2
|42
|1326.1
|1197
|606
|549
|Toronto
|82
|67
|3.76
|149
|14
|1
|50
|1335.0
|1205
|617
|557
|Tampa Bay
|92
|58
|3.78
|150
|13
|0
|44
|1332.1
|1145
|594
|559
|Cleveland
|71
|78
|3.92
|149
|13
|1
|44
|1332.0
|1235
|627
|580
|Minnesota
|78
|71
|3.92
|149
|10
|2
|34
|1334.0
|1193
|615
|581
|N.Y. Yankees
|76
|73
|3.97
|149
|6
|2
|40
|1326.2
|1165
|642
|585
|Houston
|83
|66
|3.99
|149
|6
|2
|40
|1329.1
|1221
|651
|589
|Baltimore
|92
|56
|4.03
|148
|10
|0
|44
|1328.0
|1242
|632
|594
|Texas
|82
|66
|4.29
|148
|11
|3
|27
|1314.2
|1220
|658
|626
|Detroit
|69
|79
|4.35
|148
|12
|0
|37
|1319.2
|1220
|694
|638
|Boston
|74
|75
|4.55
|149
|4
|0
|40
|1320.2
|1326
|722
|668
|L.A. Angels
|68
|81
|4.70
|149
|8
|1
|42
|1318.0
|1293
|769
|688
|Chicago White Sox
|57
|92
|4.94
|149
|6
|0
|26
|1318.2
|1274
|784
|724
|Kansas City
|48
|101
|5.21
|149
|6
|3
|22
|1295.0
|1320
|795
|750
|Oakland
|46
|102
|5.53
|148
|5
|0
|27
|1297.2
|1345
|851
|797
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Seattle
|164
|51
|373
|18
|1343
|37
|Toronto
|182
|58
|452
|26
|1394
|37
|Tampa Bay
|160
|51
|408
|9
|1377
|61
|Cleveland
|162
|48
|477
|7
|1204
|55
|Minnesota
|179
|60
|410
|16
|1404
|46
|N.Y. Yankees
|181
|80
|475
|6
|1336
|51
|Houston
|190
|71
|492
|6
|1333
|33
|Baltimore
|167
|57
|433
|14
|1318
|53
|Texas
|185
|54
|454
|17
|1232
|41
|Detroit
|173
|47
|438
|8
|1254
|45
|Boston
|196
|77
|462
|21
|1311
|47
|L.A. Angels
|191
|81
|573
|41
|1336
|61
|Chicago White Sox
|202
|85
|606
|13
|1385
|55
|Kansas City
|192
|68
|503
|7
|1166
|61
|Oakland
|196
|90
|639
|28
|1181
|66
