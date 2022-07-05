THROUGH JULY 4

N.Y. Yankees58222.908011028719.1561241232
Houston52272.93799123699.2542259228
Tampa Bay43373.31805022712.1605310262
Boston45353.57807318715.1621315284
Minnesota46373.64839018736.1648323298
Seattle40423.68825017724.2641319296
Texas37413.90785117692.2624330300
Cleveland40383.94783021693.0628338303
L.A. Angels37443.948110121717.0639344314
Baltimore37444.01817020713.2701354318
Detroit32474.05796020691.0619336311
Chicago White Sox38404.06788024702.0649370317
Toronto44374.10816023720.0701361328
Oakland27554.34825017715.1684372345
Kansas City29494.92785017686.0700402375
N.Y. Yankees7031209673019
Houston6934227269321
Tampa Bay9233208768931
Boston8436238768830
Minnesota9329240366926
Seattle105262351169027
Texas7435266763533
Cleveland9232237864029
L.A. Angels9329252866932
Baltimore8535231458323
Detroit8017247460721
Chicago White Sox85202941073433
Toronto9335219567517
Oakland89342691761533
Kansas City8331307756746

