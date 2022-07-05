THROUGH JULY 4
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|58
|22
|2.90
|80
|11
|0
|28
|719.1
|561
|241
|232
|Houston
|52
|27
|2.93
|79
|9
|1
|23
|699.2
|542
|259
|228
|Tampa Bay
|43
|37
|3.31
|80
|5
|0
|22
|712.1
|605
|310
|262
|Boston
|45
|35
|3.57
|80
|7
|3
|18
|715.1
|621
|315
|284
|Minnesota
|46
|37
|3.64
|83
|9
|0
|18
|736.1
|648
|323
|298
|Seattle
|40
|42
|3.68
|82
|5
|0
|17
|724.2
|641
|319
|296
|Texas
|37
|41
|3.90
|78
|5
|1
|17
|692.2
|624
|330
|300
|Cleveland
|40
|38
|3.94
|78
|3
|0
|21
|693.0
|628
|338
|303
|L.A. Angels
|37
|44
|3.94
|81
|10
|1
|21
|717.0
|639
|344
|314
|Baltimore
|37
|44
|4.01
|81
|7
|0
|20
|713.2
|701
|354
|318
|Detroit
|32
|47
|4.05
|79
|6
|0
|20
|691.0
|619
|336
|311
|Chicago White Sox
|38
|40
|4.06
|78
|8
|0
|24
|702.0
|649
|370
|317
|Toronto
|44
|37
|4.10
|81
|6
|0
|23
|720.0
|701
|361
|328
|Oakland
|27
|55
|4.34
|82
|5
|0
|17
|715.1
|684
|372
|345
|Kansas City
|29
|49
|4.92
|78
|5
|0
|17
|686.0
|700
|402
|375
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|70
|31
|209
|6
|730
|19
|Houston
|69
|34
|227
|2
|693
|21
|Tampa Bay
|92
|33
|208
|7
|689
|31
|Boston
|84
|36
|238
|7
|688
|30
|Minnesota
|93
|29
|240
|3
|669
|26
|Seattle
|105
|26
|235
|11
|690
|27
|Texas
|74
|35
|266
|7
|635
|33
|Cleveland
|92
|32
|237
|8
|640
|29
|L.A. Angels
|93
|29
|252
|8
|669
|32
|Baltimore
|85
|35
|231
|4
|583
|23
|Detroit
|80
|17
|247
|4
|607
|21
|Chicago White Sox
|85
|20
|294
|10
|734
|33
|Toronto
|93
|35
|219
|5
|675
|17
|Oakland
|89
|34
|269
|17
|615
|33
|Kansas City
|83
|31
|307
|7
|567
|46
