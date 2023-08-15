THROUGH AUGUST 14

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Toronto66543.70120121411070.2972481440
Seattle63553.71118112311057.2932480436
Houston68523.7812062361069.2958499449
Cleveland57623.80119121341062.0979485448
Tampa Bay72493.87121110321069.2936483460
Minnesota62583.8912092271070.1957489463
Texas71483.99119103241052.1938491466
N.Y. Yankees60594.0611962321057.0929521477
Baltimore74454.0611970391068.0989511482
Boston62564.3211830351043.01028542501
Detroit53654.45118110281050.2993566520
L.A. Angels59614.5612071361061.01012591537
Chicago White Sox47724.5911950221056.0989585539
Kansas City39815.1812052171044.01057636601
Oakland33865.7911930201042.21093711671
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Toronto1445236318112129
Seattle1283330614108232
Houston145563926107929
Cleveland12039373595243
Tampa Bay127443468107448
Minnesota1384532415114636
Texas131393401197730
N.Y. Yankees147633903104937
Baltimore1344937412108250
Boston1545833713102038
Detroit14038338898738
L.A. Angels1516345932109452
Chicago White Sox1626147112112043
Kansas City14551412692544
Oakland160755132095949

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

