THROUGH AUGUST 14
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Toronto
|66
|54
|3.70
|120
|12
|1
|41
|1070.2
|972
|481
|440
|Seattle
|63
|55
|3.71
|118
|11
|2
|31
|1057.2
|932
|480
|436
|Houston
|68
|52
|3.78
|120
|6
|2
|36
|1069.2
|958
|499
|449
|Cleveland
|57
|62
|3.80
|119
|12
|1
|34
|1062.0
|979
|485
|448
|Tampa Bay
|72
|49
|3.87
|121
|11
|0
|32
|1069.2
|936
|483
|460
|Minnesota
|62
|58
|3.89
|120
|9
|2
|27
|1070.1
|957
|489
|463
|Texas
|71
|48
|3.99
|119
|10
|3
|24
|1052.1
|938
|491
|466
|N.Y. Yankees
|60
|59
|4.06
|119
|6
|2
|32
|1057.0
|929
|521
|477
|Baltimore
|74
|45
|4.06
|119
|7
|0
|39
|1068.0
|989
|511
|482
|Boston
|62
|56
|4.32
|118
|3
|0
|35
|1043.0
|1028
|542
|501
|Detroit
|53
|65
|4.45
|118
|11
|0
|28
|1050.2
|993
|566
|520
|L.A. Angels
|59
|61
|4.56
|120
|7
|1
|36
|1061.0
|1012
|591
|537
|Chicago White Sox
|47
|72
|4.59
|119
|5
|0
|22
|1056.0
|989
|585
|539
|Kansas City
|39
|81
|5.18
|120
|5
|2
|17
|1044.0
|1057
|636
|601
|Oakland
|33
|86
|5.79
|119
|3
|0
|20
|1042.2
|1093
|711
|671
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Toronto
|144
|52
|363
|18
|1121
|29
|Seattle
|128
|33
|306
|14
|1082
|32
|Houston
|145
|56
|392
|6
|1079
|29
|Cleveland
|120
|39
|373
|5
|952
|43
|Tampa Bay
|127
|44
|346
|8
|1074
|48
|Minnesota
|138
|45
|324
|15
|1146
|36
|Texas
|131
|39
|340
|11
|977
|30
|N.Y. Yankees
|147
|63
|390
|3
|1049
|37
|Baltimore
|134
|49
|374
|12
|1082
|50
|Boston
|154
|58
|337
|13
|1020
|38
|Detroit
|140
|38
|338
|8
|987
|38
|L.A. Angels
|151
|63
|459
|32
|1094
|52
|Chicago White Sox
|162
|61
|471
|12
|1120
|43
|Kansas City
|145
|51
|412
|6
|925
|44
|Oakland
|160
|75
|513
|20
|959
|49
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.