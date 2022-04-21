THROUGH APRIL 20
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|5
|2.52
|12
|2
|0
|5
|110.2
|84
|34
|31
|Baltimore
|4
|8
|2.57
|12
|3
|0
|2
|105.0
|90
|37
|30
|Seattle
|7
|5
|2.86
|12
|0
|0
|2
|104.0
|79
|39
|33
|Cleveland
|6
|5
|3.03
|11
|0
|0
|1
|98.0
|70
|40
|33
|Oakland
|7
|6
|3.25
|13
|0
|0
|4
|113.2
|105
|46
|41
|Houston
|6
|6
|3.50
|12
|1
|0
|3
|105.1
|91
|48
|41
|Detroit
|4
|7
|3.58
|11
|0
|0
|3
|98.0
|88
|49
|39
|Chicago White Sox
|6
|5
|3.72
|11
|0
|0
|5
|96.2
|79
|45
|40
|Tampa Bay
|7
|6
|3.73
|13
|1
|0
|3
|111.0
|88
|55
|46
|Toronto
|7
|5
|3.94
|12
|1
|0
|6
|105.0
|91
|48
|46
|Minnesota
|4
|8
|3.98
|12
|1
|0
|0
|104.0
|93
|49
|46
|Boston
|6
|6
|4.04
|12
|1
|0
|3
|107.0
|92
|50
|48
|L.A. Angels
|8
|5
|4.15
|13
|2
|0
|2
|115.0
|89
|56
|53
|Kansas City
|5
|5
|4.40
|10
|2
|0
|3
|90.0
|87
|44
|44
|Texas
|2
|9
|6.09
|11
|0
|0
|0
|96.0
|109
|69
|65
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|8
|6
|46
|2
|120
|3
|Baltimore
|3
|3
|41
|0
|93
|3
|Seattle
|15
|4
|31
|0
|97
|4
|Cleveland
|9
|7
|29
|0
|88
|7
|Oakland
|13
|4
|41
|4
|105
|4
|Houston
|7
|10
|45
|1
|101
|3
|Detroit
|7
|1
|29
|1
|76
|3
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|5
|43
|1
|110
|6
|Tampa Bay
|14
|7
|41
|1
|124
|6
|Toronto
|13
|5
|34
|0
|92
|3
|Minnesota
|15
|2
|40
|1
|97
|2
|Boston
|14
|7
|47
|3
|116
|6
|L.A. Angels
|17
|3
|43
|4
|110
|3
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|33
|0
|73
|4
|Texas
|21
|10
|41
|0
|100
|4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.