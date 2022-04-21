THROUGH APRIL 20

N.Y. Yankees752.5212205110.2843431
Baltimore482.5712302105.0903730
Seattle752.8612002104.0793933
Cleveland653.031100198.0704033
Oakland763.2513004113.21054641
Houston663.5012103105.1914841
Detroit473.581100398.0884939
Chicago White Sox653.721100596.2794540
Tampa Bay763.7313103111.0885546
Toronto753.9412106105.0914846
Minnesota483.9812100104.0934946
Boston664.0412103107.0925048
L.A. Angels854.1513202115.0895653
Kansas City554.401020390.0874444
Texas296.091100096.01096965
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees864621203
Baltimore33410933
Seattle154310974
Cleveland97290887
Oakland1344141054
Houston7104511013
Detroit71291763
Chicago White Sox754311106
Tampa Bay1474111246
Toronto135340923
Minnesota152401972
Boston1474731166
L.A. Angels1734341103
Kansas City74330734
Texas21104101004

