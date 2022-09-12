THROUGH SEPTEMBER 11

Houston90502.97140132441246.1975458411
N.Y. Yankees85563.28141140411266.11037491462
Tampa Bay78603.3413890411229.21073521457
Seattle79613.48140100371253.01101523484
Cleveland73653.6113881391228.01072548492
L.A. Angels61793.82140172291244.01085588528
Toronto78613.8913980401238.01168586535
Baltimore73673.90140130401240.21222582537
Chicago White Sox72693.95141142421257.01157624552
Minnesota69704.03139130251234.11138592553
Detroit54864.1114070311220.01153623557
Texas60794.1613991321234.01152633570
Oakland51904.4614170291243.11203663616
Boston69724.4714193331254.01212677623
Kansas City57844.7114180281236.11304710647
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston118574016127750
N.Y. Yankees1355736910125836
Tampa Bay147593309120447
Seattle1605138322119542
Cleveland1454938812116745
L.A. Angels1505247419118855
Toronto1626435912120723
Baltimore149543776105037
Chicago White Sox1484246913125758
Minnesota1655341513115441
Detroit143474329102549
Texas1415950915113760
Oakland1655845030103956
Boston1516745515118048
Kansas City1595351813103077

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

