THROUGH MARCH 31

N.Y. Yankees100.0011009.0400
Tampa Bay100.0011009.0600
Minnesota100.0011019.0200
Oakland101.0010019.0511
Seattle112.00210118.01794
Kansas City012.0010009.01022
L.A. Angels012.2510008.0622
Houston113.00200118.02266
Cleveland113.71200017.01477
Chicago White Sox114.24200117.01188
Detroit014.5010008.0644
Texas107.0010009.01277
Baltimore108.0010019.01198
Toronto109.0010019.01599
Boston0110.0010009.0151010
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees0030160
Tampa Bay003060
Minnesota0150110
Oakland004181
Seattle0080131
Kansas City004090
L.A. Angels0041120
Houston1220200
Cleveland1240183
Chicago White Sox2290211
Detroit203070
Texas1021131
Baltimore023090
Toronto206180
Boston219082

