THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5

Toronto77623.70139131471242.01126567511
Seattle77613.72138132401234.21117560510
Tampa Bay84553.82139130381235.11079557525
N.Y. Yankees69693.9313862341224.21066588535
Houston79613.9414062391250.11153604547
Minnesota73663.96139102321246.01121580548
Cleveland66733.99139131401244.01167596551
Baltimore87514.0313890441239.01150586555
Texas76624.26138103261226.21131611580
Detroit63754.45138120341228.21155660608
Boston72674.5413930401229.01239670620
L.A. Angels64754.7313981411227.01199716645
Chicago White Sox53864.9313950231230.21190728674
Kansas City44965.2014063191218.01241747704
Oakland42975.6413940251219.21279813764
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Toronto1695740921130134
Seattle1534334316123436
Tampa Bay146493849125557
N.Y. Yankees170764365121544
Houston174684616125732
Minnesota1685339116130145
Cleveland153464476111951
Baltimore1565541314124852
Texas1704841517114534
Detroit163454058114944
Boston1837341816120944
L.A. Angels1807653738126059
Chicago White Sox1937856613128152
Kansas City182684727110351
Oakland1868359428111663

