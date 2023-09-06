THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Toronto
|77
|62
|3.70
|139
|13
|1
|47
|1242.0
|1126
|567
|511
|Seattle
|77
|61
|3.72
|138
|13
|2
|40
|1234.2
|1117
|560
|510
|Tampa Bay
|84
|55
|3.82
|139
|13
|0
|38
|1235.1
|1079
|557
|525
|N.Y. Yankees
|69
|69
|3.93
|138
|6
|2
|34
|1224.2
|1066
|588
|535
|Houston
|79
|61
|3.94
|140
|6
|2
|39
|1250.1
|1153
|604
|547
|Minnesota
|73
|66
|3.96
|139
|10
|2
|32
|1246.0
|1121
|580
|548
|Cleveland
|66
|73
|3.99
|139
|13
|1
|40
|1244.0
|1167
|596
|551
|Baltimore
|87
|51
|4.03
|138
|9
|0
|44
|1239.0
|1150
|586
|555
|Texas
|76
|62
|4.26
|138
|10
|3
|26
|1226.2
|1131
|611
|580
|Detroit
|63
|75
|4.45
|138
|12
|0
|34
|1228.2
|1155
|660
|608
|Boston
|72
|67
|4.54
|139
|3
|0
|40
|1229.0
|1239
|670
|620
|L.A. Angels
|64
|75
|4.73
|139
|8
|1
|41
|1227.0
|1199
|716
|645
|Chicago White Sox
|53
|86
|4.93
|139
|5
|0
|23
|1230.2
|1190
|728
|674
|Kansas City
|44
|96
|5.20
|140
|6
|3
|19
|1218.0
|1241
|747
|704
|Oakland
|42
|97
|5.64
|139
|4
|0
|25
|1219.2
|1279
|813
|764
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Toronto
|169
|57
|409
|21
|1301
|34
|Seattle
|153
|43
|343
|16
|1234
|36
|Tampa Bay
|146
|49
|384
|9
|1255
|57
|N.Y. Yankees
|170
|76
|436
|5
|1215
|44
|Houston
|174
|68
|461
|6
|1257
|32
|Minnesota
|168
|53
|391
|16
|1301
|45
|Cleveland
|153
|46
|447
|6
|1119
|51
|Baltimore
|156
|55
|413
|14
|1248
|52
|Texas
|170
|48
|415
|17
|1145
|34
|Detroit
|163
|45
|405
|8
|1149
|44
|Boston
|183
|73
|418
|16
|1209
|44
|L.A. Angels
|180
|76
|537
|38
|1260
|59
|Chicago White Sox
|193
|78
|566
|13
|1281
|52
|Kansas City
|182
|68
|472
|7
|1103
|51
|Oakland
|186
|83
|594
|28
|1116
|63
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.