THROUGH MAY 27

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston29172.89467011405.1333149130
N.Y. Yankees33132.91466017414.1337142134
Tampa Bay26193.31454012405.0328181149
Minnesota28183.39465013409.0357165154
Toronto25203.44453018397.1353171152
L.A. Angels27203.49477114417.2332176162
Detroit16283.57444010382.2325169152
Oakland19293.92484013422.2385197184
Baltimore19273.9646308409.1391204180
Cleveland18233.9641008361.0304180159
Texas21233.97442110388.0338183171
Boston21243.9945218401.2344198178
Chicago White Sox22224.10444018393.0367203179
Seattle19274.2846007401.2384208191
Kansas City15294.9844309387.0398230214
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston3821122137313
N.Y. Yankees3518111342516
Tampa Bay4917118539720
Minnesota481213813999
Toronto4013113136811
L.A. Angels4815134437613
Detroit417131232911
Oakland4318149838116
Baltimore4924140334414
Cleveland3919125332814
Texas4817157237716
Boston5720138639316
Chicago White Sox4312174641720
Seattle6113144439113
Kansas City4413171530621

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you