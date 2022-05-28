THROUGH MAY 27
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|29
|17
|2.89
|46
|7
|0
|11
|405.1
|333
|149
|130
|N.Y. Yankees
|33
|13
|2.91
|46
|6
|0
|17
|414.1
|337
|142
|134
|Tampa Bay
|26
|19
|3.31
|45
|4
|0
|12
|405.0
|328
|181
|149
|Minnesota
|28
|18
|3.39
|46
|5
|0
|13
|409.0
|357
|165
|154
|Toronto
|25
|20
|3.44
|45
|3
|0
|18
|397.1
|353
|171
|152
|L.A. Angels
|27
|20
|3.49
|47
|7
|1
|14
|417.2
|332
|176
|162
|Detroit
|16
|28
|3.57
|44
|4
|0
|10
|382.2
|325
|169
|152
|Oakland
|19
|29
|3.92
|48
|4
|0
|13
|422.2
|385
|197
|184
|Baltimore
|19
|27
|3.96
|46
|3
|0
|8
|409.1
|391
|204
|180
|Cleveland
|18
|23
|3.96
|41
|0
|0
|8
|361.0
|304
|180
|159
|Texas
|21
|23
|3.97
|44
|2
|1
|10
|388.0
|338
|183
|171
|Boston
|21
|24
|3.99
|45
|2
|1
|8
|401.2
|344
|198
|178
|Chicago White Sox
|22
|22
|4.10
|44
|4
|0
|18
|393.0
|367
|203
|179
|Seattle
|19
|27
|4.28
|46
|0
|0
|7
|401.2
|384
|208
|191
|Kansas City
|15
|29
|4.98
|44
|3
|0
|9
|387.0
|398
|230
|214
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|38
|21
|122
|1
|373
|13
|N.Y. Yankees
|35
|18
|111
|3
|425
|16
|Tampa Bay
|49
|17
|118
|5
|397
|20
|Minnesota
|48
|12
|138
|1
|399
|9
|Toronto
|40
|13
|113
|1
|368
|11
|L.A. Angels
|48
|15
|134
|4
|376
|13
|Detroit
|41
|7
|131
|2
|329
|11
|Oakland
|43
|18
|149
|8
|381
|16
|Baltimore
|49
|24
|140
|3
|344
|14
|Cleveland
|39
|19
|125
|3
|328
|14
|Texas
|48
|17
|157
|2
|377
|16
|Boston
|57
|20
|138
|6
|393
|16
|Chicago White Sox
|43
|12
|174
|6
|417
|20
|Seattle
|61
|13
|144
|4
|391
|13
|Kansas City
|44
|13
|171
|5
|306
|21
