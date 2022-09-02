THROUGH SEPTEMBER 1

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston84473.03131122411161.2916433391
N.Y. Yankees79523.31131140381175.1952457432
Tampa Bay72573.3212970371150.21008489425
Seattle73583.5513180341170.01035493461
Cleveland68613.6512981341144.11001513464
L.A. Angels57743.79131162291161.01010548489
Baltimore69613.79130130381150.21116529485
Toronto70593.9212970351150.01092551501
Minnesota67623.92129130241145.01043537499
Chicago White Sox65664.02131131391169.01087588522
Detroit50814.0613170291142.21070575515
Texas58724.1413091301156.11068590532
Oakland49834.2913260291164.11101601555
Boston64684.5713283301177.01150651598
Kansas City53794.7613270271156.11219672612
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston111553765118247
N.Y. Yankees1305434210117233
Tampa Bay135573048112645
Seattle1494436319111942
Cleveland1374635211109244
L.A. Angels1374744216111552
Baltimore13851349598236
Toronto1525934212111623
Minnesota148463767107739
Chicago White Sox1423744113116850
Detroit12843406895642
Texas1345846613106857
Oakland150534232997954
Boston1456243114110944
Kansas City150474971197075

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you