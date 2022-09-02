THROUGH SEPTEMBER 1
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|84
|47
|3.03
|131
|12
|2
|41
|1161.2
|916
|433
|391
|N.Y. Yankees
|79
|52
|3.31
|131
|14
|0
|38
|1175.1
|952
|457
|432
|Tampa Bay
|72
|57
|3.32
|129
|7
|0
|37
|1150.2
|1008
|489
|425
|Seattle
|73
|58
|3.55
|131
|8
|0
|34
|1170.0
|1035
|493
|461
|Cleveland
|68
|61
|3.65
|129
|8
|1
|34
|1144.1
|1001
|513
|464
|L.A. Angels
|57
|74
|3.79
|131
|16
|2
|29
|1161.0
|1010
|548
|489
|Baltimore
|69
|61
|3.79
|130
|13
|0
|38
|1150.2
|1116
|529
|485
|Toronto
|70
|59
|3.92
|129
|7
|0
|35
|1150.0
|1092
|551
|501
|Minnesota
|67
|62
|3.92
|129
|13
|0
|24
|1145.0
|1043
|537
|499
|Chicago White Sox
|65
|66
|4.02
|131
|13
|1
|39
|1169.0
|1087
|588
|522
|Detroit
|50
|81
|4.06
|131
|7
|0
|29
|1142.2
|1070
|575
|515
|Texas
|58
|72
|4.14
|130
|9
|1
|30
|1156.1
|1068
|590
|532
|Oakland
|49
|83
|4.29
|132
|6
|0
|29
|1164.1
|1101
|601
|555
|Boston
|64
|68
|4.57
|132
|8
|3
|30
|1177.0
|1150
|651
|598
|Kansas City
|53
|79
|4.76
|132
|7
|0
|27
|1156.1
|1219
|672
|612
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|111
|55
|376
|5
|1182
|47
|N.Y. Yankees
|130
|54
|342
|10
|1172
|33
|Tampa Bay
|135
|57
|304
|8
|1126
|45
|Seattle
|149
|44
|363
|19
|1119
|42
|Cleveland
|137
|46
|352
|11
|1092
|44
|L.A. Angels
|137
|47
|442
|16
|1115
|52
|Baltimore
|138
|51
|349
|5
|982
|36
|Toronto
|152
|59
|342
|12
|1116
|23
|Minnesota
|148
|46
|376
|7
|1077
|39
|Chicago White Sox
|142
|37
|441
|13
|1168
|50
|Detroit
|128
|43
|406
|8
|956
|42
|Texas
|134
|58
|466
|13
|1068
|57
|Oakland
|150
|53
|423
|29
|979
|54
|Boston
|145
|62
|431
|14
|1109
|44
|Kansas City
|150
|47
|497
|11
|970
|75
