THROUGH MAY 5

Tampa Bay2762.9033609294.222210095
Houston17153.2232308287.2248119103
Minnesota19143.33333010297.1243120110
Seattle15173.52322111291.2251131114
N.Y. Yankees17163.5933316291.0233127116
Texas18133.7431215274.1236127114
L.A. Angels19143.81334012292.2246146124
Cleveland14183.89321012289.0275137125
Toronto19144.22335011290.0273150136
Detroit14174.5031209278.0250145139
Baltimore22104.5532309284.2281149144
Boston20144.8134009301.0299173161
Chicago White Sox11225.5433105292.1301200180
Kansas City8255.8333105288.2311196187
Oakland7267.3933003291.0336252239
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Tampa Bay2118101228912
Houston311495130810
Minnesota30794732415
Seattle2489592908
N.Y. Yankees332010713099
Texas271190426010
L.A. Angels3127121629217
Cleveland32788223618
Toronto44149623046
Detroit44118712419
Baltimore3912101528913
Boston4520102029211
Chicago White Sox532214423359
Kansas City4714122127817
Oakland5524169524119

