THROUGH MAY 5
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Tampa Bay
|27
|6
|2.90
|33
|6
|0
|9
|294.2
|222
|100
|95
|Houston
|17
|15
|3.22
|32
|3
|0
|8
|287.2
|248
|119
|103
|Minnesota
|19
|14
|3.33
|33
|3
|0
|10
|297.1
|243
|120
|110
|Seattle
|15
|17
|3.52
|32
|2
|1
|11
|291.2
|251
|131
|114
|N.Y. Yankees
|17
|16
|3.59
|33
|3
|1
|6
|291.0
|233
|127
|116
|Texas
|18
|13
|3.74
|31
|2
|1
|5
|274.1
|236
|127
|114
|L.A. Angels
|19
|14
|3.81
|33
|4
|0
|12
|292.2
|246
|146
|124
|Cleveland
|14
|18
|3.89
|32
|1
|0
|12
|289.0
|275
|137
|125
|Toronto
|19
|14
|4.22
|33
|5
|0
|11
|290.0
|273
|150
|136
|Detroit
|14
|17
|4.50
|31
|2
|0
|9
|278.0
|250
|145
|139
|Baltimore
|22
|10
|4.55
|32
|3
|0
|9
|284.2
|281
|149
|144
|Boston
|20
|14
|4.81
|34
|0
|0
|9
|301.0
|299
|173
|161
|Chicago White Sox
|11
|22
|5.54
|33
|1
|0
|5
|292.1
|301
|200
|180
|Kansas City
|8
|25
|5.83
|33
|1
|0
|5
|288.2
|311
|196
|187
|Oakland
|7
|26
|7.39
|33
|0
|0
|3
|291.0
|336
|252
|239
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Tampa Bay
|21
|18
|101
|2
|289
|12
|Houston
|31
|14
|95
|1
|308
|10
|Minnesota
|30
|7
|94
|7
|324
|15
|Seattle
|24
|8
|95
|9
|290
|8
|N.Y. Yankees
|33
|20
|107
|1
|309
|9
|Texas
|27
|11
|90
|4
|260
|10
|L.A. Angels
|31
|27
|121
|6
|292
|17
|Cleveland
|32
|7
|88
|2
|236
|18
|Toronto
|44
|14
|96
|2
|304
|6
|Detroit
|44
|11
|87
|1
|241
|9
|Baltimore
|39
|12
|101
|5
|289
|13
|Boston
|45
|20
|102
|0
|292
|11
|Chicago White Sox
|53
|22
|144
|2
|335
|9
|Kansas City
|47
|14
|122
|1
|278
|17
|Oakland
|55
|24
|169
|5
|241
|19
