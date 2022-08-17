THROUGH AUGUST 16
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|75
|43
|3.04
|118
|12
|2
|34
|1044.2
|821
|392
|353
|N.Y. Yankees
|72
|45
|3.28
|117
|14
|0
|35
|1049.2
|848
|402
|383
|Tampa Bay
|62
|53
|3.40
|115
|7
|0
|33
|1022.2
|899
|444
|386
|Seattle
|64
|54
|3.66
|118
|6
|0
|30
|1052.0
|939
|457
|428
|Cleveland
|62
|55
|3.79
|117
|7
|1
|31
|1037.1
|937
|483
|437
|L.A. Angels
|51
|66
|3.85
|117
|13
|1
|26
|1038.2
|910
|489
|444
|Chicago White Sox
|61
|56
|3.86
|117
|12
|1
|37
|1045.0
|972
|509
|448
|Baltimore
|61
|55
|3.90
|116
|10
|0
|33
|1025.2
|998
|483
|445
|Toronto
|61
|54
|3.97
|115
|6
|0
|32
|1021.0
|966
|496
|450
|Minnesota
|60
|55
|4.01
|115
|11
|0
|22
|1020.0
|928
|490
|454
|Detroit
|45
|74
|4.02
|119
|6
|0
|27
|1036.2
|970
|521
|463
|Texas
|52
|64
|4.07
|116
|8
|1
|27
|1032.0
|941
|519
|467
|Oakland
|42
|75
|4.26
|117
|6
|0
|27
|1026.2
|969
|526
|486
|Boston
|58
|59
|4.34
|117
|8
|3
|26
|1045.0
|994
|551
|504
|Kansas City
|48
|70
|4.67
|118
|7
|0
|26
|1035.1
|1074
|595
|537
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|100
|54
|331
|4
|1049
|42
|N.Y. Yankees
|115
|45
|311
|10
|1057
|30
|Tampa Bay
|120
|53
|273
|8
|988
|41
|Seattle
|145
|38
|340
|17
|1004
|41
|Cleveland
|125
|43
|322
|10
|972
|39
|L.A. Angels
|122
|42
|386
|13
|1009
|47
|Chicago White Sox
|124
|28
|398
|12
|1056
|44
|Baltimore
|128
|45
|318
|5
|894
|32
|Toronto
|137
|52
|310
|8
|964
|22
|Minnesota
|139
|38
|341
|7
|959
|36
|Detroit
|110
|38
|369
|7
|859
|37
|Texas
|120
|53
|416
|12
|953
|49
|Oakland
|137
|44
|365
|26
|870
|47
|Boston
|126
|56
|375
|14
|980
|39
|Kansas City
|130
|44
|447
|11
|873
|65
