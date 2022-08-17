THROUGH AUGUST 16

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston75433.04118122341044.2821392353
N.Y. Yankees72453.28117140351049.2848402383
Tampa Bay62533.4011570331022.2899444386
Seattle64543.6611860301052.0939457428
Cleveland62553.7911771311037.1937483437
L.A. Angels51663.85117131261038.2910489444
Chicago White Sox61563.86117121371045.0972509448
Baltimore61553.90116100331025.2998483445
Toronto61543.9711560321021.0966496450
Minnesota60554.01115110221020.0928490454
Detroit45744.0211960271036.2970521463
Texas52644.0711681271032.0941519467
Oakland42754.2611760271026.2969526486
Boston58594.3411783261045.0994551504
Kansas City48704.6711870261035.11074595537
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston100543314104942
N.Y. Yankees1154531110105730
Tampa Bay12053273898841
Seattle1453834017100441
Cleveland125433221097239
L.A. Angels1224238613100947
Chicago White Sox1242839812105644
Baltimore12845318589432
Toronto13752310896422
Minnesota13938341795936
Detroit11038369785937
Texas120534161295349
Oakland137443652687047
Boston126563751498039
Kansas City130444471187365

