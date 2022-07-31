THROUGH JULY 30
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|66
|36
|3.05
|102
|10
|2
|31
|902.2
|704
|344
|306
|N.Y. Yankees
|69
|33
|3.14
|102
|14
|0
|34
|916.0
|742
|336
|320
|Tampa Bay
|54
|47
|3.44
|101
|5
|0
|29
|898.2
|794
|397
|343
|Seattle
|55
|47
|3.66
|102
|5
|0
|26
|905.2
|812
|393
|368
|Cleveland
|51
|49
|3.90
|100
|5
|1
|25
|882.1
|802
|426
|382
|Toronto
|56
|45
|3.92
|101
|6
|0
|29
|898.0
|850
|433
|391
|Baltimore
|51
|50
|3.93
|101
|9
|0
|28
|894.2
|879
|429
|391
|L.A. Angels
|43
|58
|4.00
|101
|12
|1
|22
|890.2
|800
|432
|396
|Chicago White Sox
|50
|50
|4.02
|100
|11
|0
|28
|897.0
|844
|458
|401
|Detroit
|41
|61
|4.04
|102
|6
|0
|24
|888.0
|818
|449
|399
|Minnesota
|53
|47
|4.06
|100
|9
|0
|20
|885.0
|806
|429
|399
|Texas
|45
|55
|4.08
|100
|7
|1
|22
|889.0
|814
|447
|403
|Oakland
|39
|64
|4.26
|103
|6
|0
|25
|903.2
|849
|463
|428
|Boston
|50
|52
|4.35
|102
|7
|3
|21
|910.1
|863
|483
|440
|Kansas City
|39
|62
|4.68
|101
|6
|0
|22
|886.1
|905
|511
|461
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|89
|47
|293
|3
|908
|37
|N.Y. Yankees
|97
|38
|262
|8
|943
|25
|Tampa Bay
|114
|47
|247
|7
|872
|37
|Seattle
|127
|32
|291
|14
|844
|35
|Cleveland
|109
|40
|288
|9
|817
|34
|Toronto
|120
|45
|266
|7
|860
|20
|Baltimore
|111
|43
|281
|5
|766
|29
|L.A. Angels
|109
|36
|323
|10
|864
|39
|Chicago White Sox
|111
|26
|355
|12
|905
|40
|Detroit
|98
|32
|308
|7
|753
|32
|Minnesota
|125
|34
|303
|4
|807
|33
|Texas
|104
|46
|349
|12
|816
|41
|Oakland
|113
|42
|327
|22
|776
|41
|Boston
|112
|52
|331
|12
|864
|37
|Kansas City
|108
|40
|391
|11
|742
|58
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.