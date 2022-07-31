THROUGH JULY 30

Houston66363.0510210231902.2704344306
N.Y. Yankees69333.1410214034916.0742336320
Tampa Bay54473.441015029898.2794397343
Seattle55473.661025026905.2812393368
Cleveland51493.901005125882.1802426382
Toronto56453.921016029898.0850433391
Baltimore51503.931019028894.2879429391
L.A. Angels43584.0010112122890.2800432396
Chicago White Sox50504.0210011028897.0844458401
Detroit41614.041026024888.0818449399
Minnesota53474.061009020885.0806429399
Texas45554.081007122889.0814447403
Oakland39644.261036025903.2849463428
Boston50524.351027321910.1863483440
Kansas City39624.681016022886.1905511461
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston8947293390837
N.Y. Yankees9738262894325
Tampa Bay11447247787237
Seattle127322911484435
Cleveland10940288981734
Toronto12045266786020
Baltimore11143281576629
L.A. Angels109363231086439
Chicago White Sox111263551290540
Detroit9832308775332
Minnesota12534303480733
Texas104463491281641
Oakland113423272277641
Boston112523311286437
Kansas City108403911174258

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

