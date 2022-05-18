THROUGH MAY 17
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|27
|9
|2.76
|36
|4
|0
|13
|323.0
|258
|104
|99
|Houston
|24
|13
|3.01
|37
|7
|0
|8
|326.1
|268
|121
|109
|Minnesota
|21
|16
|3.33
|37
|4
|0
|9
|327.0
|277
|131
|121
|L.A. Angels
|24
|15
|3.38
|39
|7
|1
|11
|345.2
|267
|142
|130
|Detroit
|13
|24
|3.52
|37
|4
|0
|8
|322.1
|268
|143
|126
|Oakland
|16
|23
|3.53
|39
|4
|0
|10
|344.2
|304
|146
|135
|Tampa Bay
|22
|15
|3.54
|37
|3
|0
|11
|328.1
|270
|151
|129
|Chicago White Sox
|18
|18
|3.62
|36
|3
|0
|15
|323.0
|280
|152
|130
|Toronto
|20
|17
|3.63
|37
|3
|0
|15
|324.2
|290
|147
|131
|Baltimore
|14
|23
|3.86
|37
|3
|0
|7
|322.0
|308
|156
|138
|Boston
|14
|22
|3.87
|36
|2
|0
|7
|320.2
|270
|154
|138
|Seattle
|16
|21
|3.90
|37
|0
|0
|6
|323.0
|289
|156
|140
|Texas
|16
|19
|4.12
|35
|1
|0
|8
|310.0
|271
|153
|142
|Cleveland
|16
|18
|4.16
|34
|0
|0
|8
|300.2
|258
|157
|139
|Kansas City
|13
|22
|4.49
|35
|3
|0
|8
|309.0
|300
|170
|154
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|27
|15
|100
|3
|339
|13
|Houston
|29
|19
|103
|1
|291
|10
|Minnesota
|39
|9
|110
|1
|322
|6
|L.A. Angels
|36
|12
|116
|4
|299
|7
|Detroit
|35
|4
|114
|2
|271
|9
|Oakland
|34
|13
|112
|8
|301
|14
|Tampa Bay
|43
|14
|90
|3
|319
|15
|Chicago White Sox
|31
|12
|143
|4
|351
|18
|Toronto
|32
|11
|99
|0
|296
|8
|Baltimore
|36
|19
|114
|0
|268
|11
|Boston
|45
|20
|113
|6
|314
|13
|Seattle
|46
|12
|120
|2
|323
|10
|Texas
|41
|15
|130
|2
|313
|11
|Cleveland
|35
|17
|110
|3
|271
|13
|Kansas City
|34
|12
|124
|4
|240
|15
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.