THROUGH MAY 17

N.Y. Yankees2792.76364013323.025810499
Houston24133.0137708326.1268121109
Minnesota21163.3337409327.0277131121
L.A. Angels24153.38397111345.2267142130
Detroit13243.5237408322.1268143126
Oakland16233.53394010344.2304146135
Tampa Bay22153.54373011328.1270151129
Chicago White Sox18183.62363015323.0280152130
Toronto20173.63373015324.2290147131
Baltimore14233.8637307322.0308156138
Boston14223.8736207320.2270154138
Seattle16213.9037006323.0289156140
Texas16194.1235108310.0271153142
Cleveland16184.1634008300.2258157139
Kansas City13224.4935308309.0300170154
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees2715100333913
Houston2919103129110
Minnesota39911013226
L.A. Angels361211642997
Detroit35411422719
Oakland3413112830114
Tampa Bay431490331915
Chicago White Sox3112143435118
Toronto32119902968
Baltimore3619114026811
Boston4520113631413
Seattle4612120232310
Texas4115130231311
Cleveland3517110327113
Kansas City3412124424015

