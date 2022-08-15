THROUGH AUGUST 14
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|75
|41
|3.02
|116
|12
|2
|34
|1028.2
|802
|384
|345
|N.Y. Yankees
|72
|43
|3.28
|115
|14
|0
|35
|1031.2
|837
|395
|376
|Tampa Bay
|60
|53
|3.45
|113
|6
|0
|32
|1004.2
|888
|443
|385
|Seattle
|62
|54
|3.69
|116
|6
|0
|30
|1034.0
|924
|453
|424
|Cleveland
|61
|53
|3.79
|114
|7
|1
|30
|1010.1
|908
|471
|425
|L.A. Angels
|51
|64
|3.83
|115
|13
|1
|26
|1020.2
|892
|475
|434
|Chicago White Sox
|59
|56
|3.89
|115
|12
|1
|35
|1027.0
|956
|504
|444
|Baltimore
|59
|55
|3.93
|114
|10
|0
|32
|1007.2
|983
|478
|440
|Toronto
|61
|52
|3.97
|113
|6
|0
|32
|1003.0
|951
|485
|442
|Detroit
|43
|73
|4.03
|116
|6
|0
|25
|1010.2
|945
|509
|452
|Minnesota
|58
|55
|4.06
|113
|10
|0
|21
|1002.0
|915
|488
|452
|Texas
|51
|63
|4.09
|114
|8
|1
|26
|1014.0
|927
|513
|461
|Oakland
|41
|74
|4.31
|115
|6
|0
|27
|1009.2
|952
|523
|483
|Boston
|57
|59
|4.35
|116
|8
|3
|25
|1036.0
|990
|548
|501
|Kansas City
|48
|68
|4.67
|116
|7
|0
|26
|1019.1
|1047
|582
|529
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|100
|53
|327
|3
|1039
|42
|N.Y. Yankees
|114
|44
|307
|10
|1043
|30
|Tampa Bay
|120
|52
|271
|8
|968
|41
|Seattle
|143
|37
|336
|17
|978
|41
|Cleveland
|122
|43
|315
|10
|944
|38
|L.A. Angels
|120
|42
|380
|12
|989
|46
|Chicago White Sox
|123
|27
|392
|12
|1044
|44
|Baltimore
|126
|45
|312
|5
|877
|32
|Toronto
|134
|52
|299
|8
|948
|22
|Detroit
|107
|36
|362
|7
|842
|35
|Minnesota
|138
|38
|337
|7
|934
|36
|Texas
|117
|52
|404
|12
|939
|49
|Oakland
|136
|44
|359
|26
|855
|46
|Boston
|126
|56
|371
|14
|971
|39
|Kansas City
|129
|43
|440
|11
|859
|64
