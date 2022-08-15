THROUGH AUGUST 14

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston75413.02116122341028.2802384345
N.Y. Yankees72433.28115140351031.2837395376
Tampa Bay60533.4511360321004.2888443385
Seattle62543.6911660301034.0924453424
Cleveland61533.7911471301010.1908471425
L.A. Angels51643.83115131261020.2892475434
Chicago White Sox59563.89115121351027.0956504444
Baltimore59553.93114100321007.2983478440
Toronto61523.9711360321003.0951485442
Detroit43734.0311660251010.2945509452
Minnesota58554.06113100211002.0915488452
Texas51634.0911481261014.0927513461
Oakland41744.3111560271009.2952523483
Boston57594.3511683251036.0990548501
Kansas City48684.6711670261019.11047582529
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston100533273103942
N.Y. Yankees1144430710104330
Tampa Bay12052271896841
Seattle143373361797841
Cleveland122433151094438
L.A. Angels120423801298946
Chicago White Sox1232739212104444
Baltimore12645312587732
Toronto13452299894822
Detroit10736362784235
Minnesota13838337793436
Texas117524041293949
Oakland136443592685546
Boston126563711497139
Kansas City129434401185964

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

