THROUGH JULY 16

Tampa Bay60363.70969026849.0723368349
Seattle46463.72928221822.0726379340
Minnesota48463.72948221841.0717368348
Houston52423.77945128841.2770394353
Toronto53413.819410133836.2765385354
N.Y. Yankees50443.85946227839.2735398359
Cleveland45483.92938128834.1778392363
Texas55393.98947318832.1745392368
Baltimore57354.14924030826.1793405380
Boston50444.39941027831.0811442405
Detroit41514.39927019821.2757438401
Chicago White Sox40554.55954018844.1784464427
L.A. Angels46484.55946029830.0795462420
Kansas City27675.25944113817.1839506477
Oakland25706.07951014836.0892597564
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Tampa Bay10041293784536
Seattle94232331181525
Minnesota98282691590124
Houston10844295687924
Toronto11838276889423
N.Y. Yankees10751306181728
Cleveland9629286473236
Texas10234266975220
Baltimore108352781184335
Boston12141274780131
Detroit11231264677731
Chicago White Sox12948367791331
L.A. Angels113553522283343
Kansas City11132337474542
Oakland135624131875843

