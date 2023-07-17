THROUGH JULY 16
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Tampa Bay
|60
|36
|3.70
|96
|9
|0
|26
|849.0
|723
|368
|349
|Seattle
|46
|46
|3.72
|92
|8
|2
|21
|822.0
|726
|379
|340
|Minnesota
|48
|46
|3.72
|94
|8
|2
|21
|841.0
|717
|368
|348
|Houston
|52
|42
|3.77
|94
|5
|1
|28
|841.2
|770
|394
|353
|Toronto
|53
|41
|3.81
|94
|10
|1
|33
|836.2
|765
|385
|354
|N.Y. Yankees
|50
|44
|3.85
|94
|6
|2
|27
|839.2
|735
|398
|359
|Cleveland
|45
|48
|3.92
|93
|8
|1
|28
|834.1
|778
|392
|363
|Texas
|55
|39
|3.98
|94
|7
|3
|18
|832.1
|745
|392
|368
|Baltimore
|57
|35
|4.14
|92
|4
|0
|30
|826.1
|793
|405
|380
|Boston
|50
|44
|4.39
|94
|1
|0
|27
|831.0
|811
|442
|405
|Detroit
|41
|51
|4.39
|92
|7
|0
|19
|821.2
|757
|438
|401
|Chicago White Sox
|40
|55
|4.55
|95
|4
|0
|18
|844.1
|784
|464
|427
|L.A. Angels
|46
|48
|4.55
|94
|6
|0
|29
|830.0
|795
|462
|420
|Kansas City
|27
|67
|5.25
|94
|4
|1
|13
|817.1
|839
|506
|477
|Oakland
|25
|70
|6.07
|95
|1
|0
|14
|836.0
|892
|597
|564
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Tampa Bay
|100
|41
|293
|7
|845
|36
|Seattle
|94
|23
|233
|11
|815
|25
|Minnesota
|98
|28
|269
|15
|901
|24
|Houston
|108
|44
|295
|6
|879
|24
|Toronto
|118
|38
|276
|8
|894
|23
|N.Y. Yankees
|107
|51
|306
|1
|817
|28
|Cleveland
|96
|29
|286
|4
|732
|36
|Texas
|102
|34
|266
|9
|752
|20
|Baltimore
|108
|35
|278
|11
|843
|35
|Boston
|121
|41
|274
|7
|801
|31
|Detroit
|112
|31
|264
|6
|777
|31
|Chicago White Sox
|129
|48
|367
|7
|913
|31
|L.A. Angels
|113
|55
|352
|22
|833
|43
|Kansas City
|111
|32
|337
|4
|745
|42
|Oakland
|135
|62
|413
|18
|758
|43
