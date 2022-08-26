THROUGH AUGUST 25
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|81
|45
|3.06
|126
|12
|2
|38
|1116.2
|883
|422
|380
|Tampa Bay
|69
|55
|3.29
|124
|7
|0
|36
|1106.2
|957
|468
|404
|N.Y. Yankees
|77
|48
|3.33
|125
|14
|0
|37
|1122.2
|911
|437
|415
|Seattle
|68
|57
|3.63
|125
|6
|0
|32
|1114.0
|995
|481
|449
|Cleveland
|66
|57
|3.70
|123
|8
|1
|33
|1090.1
|970
|495
|448
|Toronto
|68
|55
|3.83
|123
|7
|0
|34
|1094.0
|1029
|515
|466
|L.A. Angels
|52
|73
|3.87
|125
|14
|2
|26
|1107.0
|975
|533
|476
|Baltimore
|65
|59
|3.90
|124
|10
|0
|35
|1098.2
|1086
|520
|476
|Detroit
|48
|77
|3.95
|125
|7
|0
|28
|1089.2
|1011
|537
|478
|Chicago White Sox
|63
|62
|3.97
|125
|13
|1
|38
|1115.0
|1040
|556
|492
|Minnesota
|62
|61
|3.97
|123
|12
|0
|23
|1090.0
|995
|519
|481
|Texas
|57
|67
|3.99
|124
|9
|1
|29
|1103.0
|998
|546
|489
|Oakland
|46
|80
|4.34
|126
|6
|0
|28
|1108.2
|1055
|577
|535
|Boston
|60
|65
|4.46
|125
|8
|3
|27
|1116.0
|1080
|603
|553
|Kansas City
|51
|75
|4.65
|126
|7
|0
|27
|1104.1
|1147
|630
|571
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|105
|55
|362
|5
|1131
|46
|Tampa Bay
|128
|56
|296
|8
|1084
|43
|N.Y. Yankees
|122
|52
|335
|10
|1115
|31
|Seattle
|148
|42
|353
|18
|1067
|41
|Cleveland
|127
|46
|339
|10
|1031
|43
|Toronto
|140
|56
|326
|11
|1053
|23
|L.A. Angels
|131
|47
|417
|14
|1064
|51
|Baltimore
|136
|49
|335
|5
|945
|36
|Detroit
|113
|42
|386
|8
|912
|38
|Chicago White Sox
|133
|34
|423
|13
|1114
|47
|Minnesota
|146
|42
|359
|7
|1018
|38
|Texas
|128
|56
|435
|12
|1013
|54
|Oakland
|145
|48
|402
|27
|934
|50
|Boston
|135
|59
|399
|14
|1049
|43
|Kansas City
|136
|45
|476
|11
|917
|71
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.