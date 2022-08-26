THROUGH AUGUST 25

Houston81453.06126122381116.2883422380
Tampa Bay69553.2912470361106.2957468404
N.Y. Yankees77483.33125140371122.2911437415
Seattle68573.6312560321114.0995481449
Cleveland66573.7012381331090.1970495448
Toronto68553.8312370341094.01029515466
L.A. Angels52733.87125142261107.0975533476
Baltimore65593.90124100351098.21086520476
Detroit48773.9512570281089.21011537478
Chicago White Sox63623.97125131381115.01040556492
Minnesota62613.97123120231090.0995519481
Texas57673.9912491291103.0998546489
Oakland46804.3412660281108.21055577535
Boston60654.4612583271116.01080603553
Kansas City51754.6512670271104.11147630571
Houston105553625113146
Tampa Bay128562968108443
N.Y. Yankees1225233510111531
Seattle1484235318106741
Cleveland1274633910103143
Toronto1405632611105323
L.A. Angels1314741714106451
Baltimore13649335594536
Detroit11342386891238
Chicago White Sox1333442313111447
Minnesota146423597101838
Texas1285643512101354
Oakland145484022793450
Boston1355939914104943
Kansas City136454761191771

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

