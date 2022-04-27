THROUGH APRIL 26
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|11
|6
|2.85
|17
|2
|0
|6
|154.2
|117
|52
|49
|Seattle
|11
|6
|3.02
|17
|0
|0
|3
|152.0
|125
|63
|51
|Detroit
|6
|10
|3.22
|16
|2
|0
|4
|142.1
|121
|63
|51
|Tampa Bay
|9
|8
|3.28
|17
|1
|0
|4
|148.0
|117
|71
|54
|Minnesota
|9
|8
|3.42
|17
|2
|0
|2
|150.0
|127
|60
|57
|Toronto
|12
|6
|3.54
|18
|1
|0
|9
|160.1
|141
|70
|63
|Houston
|8
|9
|3.59
|17
|1
|0
|3
|150.1
|130
|69
|60
|Oakland
|9
|9
|3.60
|18
|1
|0
|6
|157.2
|137
|68
|63
|Cleveland
|7
|10
|3.66
|17
|0
|0
|2
|147.2
|123
|69
|60
|Baltimore
|6
|11
|3.73
|17
|3
|0
|4
|147.0
|134
|69
|61
|L.A. Angels
|11
|7
|3.77
|18
|3
|0
|5
|160.0
|119
|73
|67
|Boston
|7
|11
|3.87
|18
|1
|0
|4
|160.1
|137
|76
|69
|Chicago White Sox
|6
|10
|4.08
|16
|0
|0
|5
|139.0
|126
|74
|63
|Kansas City
|6
|9
|4.27
|15
|3
|0
|3
|135.0
|134
|67
|64
|Texas
|6
|11
|4.89
|17
|1
|0
|1
|149.0
|141
|85
|81
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|13
|7
|59
|3
|167
|3
|Seattle
|21
|5
|49
|0
|148
|5
|Detroit
|11
|1
|42
|1
|116
|4
|Tampa Bay
|15
|8
|50
|1
|152
|7
|Minnesota
|20
|2
|54
|1
|144
|4
|Toronto
|16
|5
|46
|0
|149
|4
|Houston
|14
|11
|57
|1
|136
|5
|Oakland
|17
|7
|53
|4
|145
|8
|Cleveland
|18
|8
|44
|0
|132
|8
|Baltimore
|15
|5
|58
|0
|128
|4
|L.A. Angels
|19
|6
|59
|4
|153
|3
|Boston
|22
|10
|66
|4
|164
|8
|Chicago White Sox
|12
|6
|72
|1
|151
|11
|Kansas City
|10
|5
|53
|2
|117
|5
|Texas
|26
|11
|69
|1
|156
|5
