THROUGH APRIL 26

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
N.Y. Yankees1162.8517206154.21175249
Seattle1163.0217003152.01256351
Detroit6103.2216204142.11216351
Tampa Bay983.2817104148.01177154
Minnesota983.4217202150.01276057
Toronto1263.5418109160.11417063
Houston893.5917103150.11306960
Oakland993.6018106157.21376863
Cleveland7103.6617002147.21236960
Baltimore6113.7317304147.01346961
L.A. Angels1173.7718305160.01197367
Boston7113.8718104160.11377669
Chicago White Sox6104.0816005139.01267463
Kansas City694.2715303135.01346764
Texas6114.8917101149.01418581
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees1375931673
Seattle2154901485
Detroit1114211164
Tampa Bay1585011527
Minnesota2025411444
Toronto1654601494
Houston14115711365
Oakland1775341458
Cleveland1884401328
Baltimore1555801284
L.A. Angels1965941533
Boston22106641648
Chicago White Sox12672115111
Kansas City1055321175
Texas26116911565

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you