THROUGH SEPTEMBER 25

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston101532.92154173501372.11070497446
N.Y. Yankees94583.36152151441363.01115542509
Tampa Bay84693.40153100431361.21188581515
Cleveland86673.5215381471371.01189601536
Seattle83693.56152100381354.01202576535
L.A. Angels67863.87153172331355.01192646583
Chicago White Sox76773.90153142441369.21258680594
Baltimore79733.90152152431348.21311635585
Toronto86673.9515380431362.11295654598
Minnesota74794.04153150271360.01262656610
Detroit60924.0715280341330.01242671601
Texas65874.2315291351348.01263703634
Boston72804.4615294351348.01307729668
Oakland56974.6215370331347.21323741692
Kansas City63904.7015390321339.11410764700
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston128584346143255
N.Y. Yankees1516241410137238
Tampa Bay1666536311131551
Cleveland1645541814130245
Seattle1695441923129944
L.A. Angels1655951322129859
Chicago White Sox1574550214136263
Baltimore160584066113842
Toronto1767140214131326
Minnesota1796045519126246
Detroit156534689110954
Texas1546854216124264
Boston1626949617126955
Oakland1876648232112059
Kansas City1666456613112280

