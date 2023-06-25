THROUGH JUNE 24
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|41
|36
|3.57
|77
|4
|1
|19
|688.0
|625
|305
|273
|Tampa Bay
|53
|27
|3.63
|80
|9
|0
|23
|707.0
|592
|300
|285
|Minnesota
|39
|39
|3.67
|78
|6
|1
|16
|699.0
|605
|303
|285
|N.Y. Yankees
|42
|35
|3.68
|77
|5
|1
|23
|689.0
|592
|313
|282
|Texas
|47
|29
|3.73
|76
|6
|3
|15
|675.1
|581
|301
|280
|Seattle
|37
|38
|3.83
|75
|6
|1
|16
|670.0
|604
|313
|285
|Cleveland
|37
|39
|3.84
|76
|6
|1
|26
|682.0
|635
|317
|291
|Toronto
|42
|36
|4.01
|78
|10
|1
|26
|690.2
|645
|337
|308
|L.A. Angels
|42
|36
|4.12
|78
|6
|0
|27
|691.0
|643
|352
|316
|Baltimore
|46
|29
|4.29
|75
|4
|0
|24
|673.1
|663
|342
|321
|Detroit
|33
|42
|4.35
|75
|4
|0
|17
|668.2
|615
|353
|323
|Boston
|40
|38
|4.39
|78
|0
|0
|21
|689.0
|668
|369
|336
|Chicago White Sox
|33
|45
|4.50
|78
|4
|0
|14
|691.1
|632
|380
|346
|Kansas City
|22
|55
|5.24
|77
|4
|1
|11
|670.1
|674
|414
|390
|Oakland
|20
|59
|6.01
|79
|0
|0
|11
|695.0
|736
|492
|464
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|82
|34
|242
|4
|716
|18
|Tampa Bay
|81
|34
|258
|7
|691
|30
|Minnesota
|77
|22
|222
|14
|739
|19
|N.Y. Yankees
|85
|45
|250
|1
|680
|17
|Texas
|77
|31
|216
|6
|617
|18
|Seattle
|75
|20
|197
|11
|674
|25
|Cleveland
|78
|20
|237
|4
|592
|33
|Toronto
|106
|33
|241
|7
|725
|18
|L.A. Angels
|84
|44
|276
|16
|680
|36
|Baltimore
|90
|26
|236
|10
|690
|29
|Detroit
|91
|21
|211
|6
|625
|27
|Boston
|98
|35
|223
|4
|660
|28
|Chicago White Sox
|105
|40
|304
|6
|747
|24
|Kansas City
|90
|27
|277
|2
|631
|34
|Oakland
|116
|50
|341
|16
|612
|38
