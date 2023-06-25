THROUGH JUNE 24

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston41363.57774119688.0625305273
Tampa Bay53273.63809023707.0592300285
Minnesota39393.67786116699.0605303285
N.Y. Yankees42353.68775123689.0592313282
Texas47293.73766315675.1581301280
Seattle37383.83756116670.0604313285
Cleveland37393.84766126682.0635317291
Toronto42364.017810126690.2645337308
L.A. Angels42364.12786027691.0643352316
Baltimore46294.29754024673.1663342321
Detroit33424.35754017668.2615353323
Boston40384.39780021689.0668369336
Chicago White Sox33454.50784014691.1632380346
Kansas City22555.24774111670.1674414390
Oakland20596.01790011695.0736492464
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston8234242471618
Tampa Bay8134258769130
Minnesota77222221473919
N.Y. Yankees8545250168017
Texas7731216661718
Seattle75201971167425
Cleveland7820237459233
Toronto10633241772518
L.A. Angels84442761668036
Baltimore90262361069029
Detroit9121211662527
Boston9835223466028
Chicago White Sox10540304674724
Kansas City9027277263134
Oakland116503411661238

