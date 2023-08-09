THROUGH AUGUST 8

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Toronto64513.75115111401026.2940462428
Seattle61523.76113112311011.1898464423
Tampa Bay69463.77115110311015.2872448426
Cleveland55593.79114121331018.1934464429
Houston65493.8011462361017.2920479430
Minnesota60553.8411582261028.1903463439
N.Y. Yankees59553.9311462321015.2878486443
Baltimore70434.0711360361013.0942486458
Texas68464.0711493231007.2907482456
Boston58554.401132031998.0993528488
L.A. Angels57584.4511571341019.0959555504
Detroit50634.50113100251007.2955548504
Chicago White Sox46694.6011550211019.0958566521
Kansas City37785.1911551171001.01015611577
Oakland32825.8311420191001.01046685648
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Toronto1405235016108429
Seattle1243328914104032
Tampa Bay121423318102944
Cleveland11636359590640
Houston136563806103129
Minnesota1324131115110133
N.Y. Yankees142623723101035
Baltimore1264635411102948
Texas126393321092827
Boston145553291396638
L.A. Angels1466242931105246
Detroit13437320794937
Chicago White Sox1595945010108640
Kansas City14045394689244
Oakland155704862092048

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you