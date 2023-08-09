THROUGH AUGUST 8
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Toronto
|64
|51
|3.75
|115
|11
|1
|40
|1026.2
|940
|462
|428
|Seattle
|61
|52
|3.76
|113
|11
|2
|31
|1011.1
|898
|464
|423
|Tampa Bay
|69
|46
|3.77
|115
|11
|0
|31
|1015.2
|872
|448
|426
|Cleveland
|55
|59
|3.79
|114
|12
|1
|33
|1018.1
|934
|464
|429
|Houston
|65
|49
|3.80
|114
|6
|2
|36
|1017.2
|920
|479
|430
|Minnesota
|60
|55
|3.84
|115
|8
|2
|26
|1028.1
|903
|463
|439
|N.Y. Yankees
|59
|55
|3.93
|114
|6
|2
|32
|1015.2
|878
|486
|443
|Baltimore
|70
|43
|4.07
|113
|6
|0
|36
|1013.0
|942
|486
|458
|Texas
|68
|46
|4.07
|114
|9
|3
|23
|1007.2
|907
|482
|456
|Boston
|58
|55
|4.40
|113
|2
|0
|31
|998.0
|993
|528
|488
|L.A. Angels
|57
|58
|4.45
|115
|7
|1
|34
|1019.0
|959
|555
|504
|Detroit
|50
|63
|4.50
|113
|10
|0
|25
|1007.2
|955
|548
|504
|Chicago White Sox
|46
|69
|4.60
|115
|5
|0
|21
|1019.0
|958
|566
|521
|Kansas City
|37
|78
|5.19
|115
|5
|1
|17
|1001.0
|1015
|611
|577
|Oakland
|32
|82
|5.83
|114
|2
|0
|19
|1001.0
|1046
|685
|648
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Toronto
|140
|52
|350
|16
|1084
|29
|Seattle
|124
|33
|289
|14
|1040
|32
|Tampa Bay
|121
|42
|331
|8
|1029
|44
|Cleveland
|116
|36
|359
|5
|906
|40
|Houston
|136
|56
|380
|6
|1031
|29
|Minnesota
|132
|41
|311
|15
|1101
|33
|N.Y. Yankees
|142
|62
|372
|3
|1010
|35
|Baltimore
|126
|46
|354
|11
|1029
|48
|Texas
|126
|39
|332
|10
|928
|27
|Boston
|145
|55
|329
|13
|966
|38
|L.A. Angels
|146
|62
|429
|31
|1052
|46
|Detroit
|134
|37
|320
|7
|949
|37
|Chicago White Sox
|159
|59
|450
|10
|1086
|40
|Kansas City
|140
|45
|394
|6
|892
|44
|Oakland
|155
|70
|486
|20
|920
|48
