THROUGH APRIL 16
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|5
|4
|2.23
|9
|2
|0
|3
|84.2
|60
|24
|21
|Chicago White Sox
|6
|2
|2.64
|8
|0
|0
|5
|71.2
|50
|23
|21
|Houston
|5
|3
|2.69
|8
|1
|0
|3
|70.1
|56
|25
|21
|Cleveland
|4
|4
|3.04
|8
|0
|0
|0
|71.0
|51
|30
|24
|Seattle
|4
|5
|3.27
|9
|0
|0
|2
|77.0
|61
|33
|28
|Baltimore
|2
|6
|3.42
|8
|1
|0
|1
|71.0
|67
|30
|27
|Detroit
|4
|5
|3.71
|9
|0
|0
|3
|80.0
|76
|40
|33
|Tampa Bay
|4
|5
|3.82
|9
|1
|0
|2
|80.0
|69
|41
|34
|Minnesota
|3
|5
|3.93
|8
|1
|0
|0
|71.0
|56
|32
|31
|Boston
|4
|4
|4.06
|8
|1
|0
|2
|71.0
|61
|34
|32
|Oakland
|5
|4
|4.23
|9
|0
|0
|3
|78.2
|77
|39
|37
|L.A. Angels
|5
|4
|4.61
|9
|1
|0
|2
|80.0
|66
|43
|41
|Toronto
|5
|4
|4.67
|9
|1
|0
|5
|79.0
|72
|42
|41
|Kansas City
|3
|5
|5.12
|8
|1
|0
|1
|72.0
|73
|41
|41
|Texas
|2
|6
|6.08
|8
|0
|0
|0
|71.0
|83
|51
|48
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|8
|5
|31
|2
|85
|2
|Chicago White Sox
|6
|4
|32
|1
|86
|2
|Houston
|5
|7
|29
|0
|65
|3
|Cleveland
|7
|6
|22
|0
|60
|6
|Seattle
|14
|3
|23
|0
|76
|3
|Baltimore
|3
|2
|29
|0
|61
|2
|Detroit
|6
|1
|19
|1
|56
|2
|Tampa Bay
|10
|4
|28
|1
|91
|3
|Minnesota
|11
|2
|33
|0
|65
|2
|Boston
|10
|6
|31
|2
|80
|2
|Oakland
|13
|2
|29
|3
|74
|2
|L.A. Angels
|13
|2
|28
|4
|73
|3
|Toronto
|12
|3
|27
|0
|69
|3
|Kansas City
|7
|3
|27
|0
|62
|3
|Texas
|18
|8
|25
|0
|79
|4
