THROUGH APRIL 16

N.Y. Yankees542.23920384.2602421
Chicago White Sox622.64800571.2502321
Houston532.69810370.1562521
Cleveland443.04800071.0513024
Seattle453.27900277.0613328
Baltimore263.42810171.0673027
Detroit453.71900380.0764033
Tampa Bay453.82910280.0694134
Minnesota353.93810071.0563231
Boston444.06810271.0613432
Oakland544.23900378.2773937
L.A. Angels544.61910280.0664341
Toronto544.67910579.0724241
Kansas City355.12810172.0734141
Texas266.08800071.0835148
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees85312852
Chicago White Sox64321862
Houston57290653
Cleveland76220606
Seattle143230763
Baltimore32290612
Detroit61191562
Tampa Bay104281913
Minnesota112330652
Boston106312802
Oakland132293742
L.A. Angels132284733
Toronto123270693
Kansas City73270623
Texas188250794

