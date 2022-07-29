THROUGH JULY 28
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|65
|35
|3.05
|100
|10
|2
|31
|884.2
|690
|338
|300
|N.Y. Yankees
|67
|33
|3.14
|100
|14
|0
|33
|898.0
|726
|329
|313
|Tampa Bay
|53
|46
|3.42
|99
|5
|0
|28
|880.2
|775
|389
|335
|Seattle
|54
|46
|3.58
|100
|5
|0
|25
|888.2
|788
|378
|353
|Cleveland
|50
|48
|3.90
|98
|5
|1
|24
|865.1
|786
|419
|375
|Baltimore
|50
|49
|3.91
|99
|9
|0
|28
|877.2
|859
|419
|381
|Toronto
|55
|44
|3.93
|99
|6
|0
|28
|880.0
|831
|426
|384
|L.A. Angels
|42
|57
|3.95
|99
|12
|1
|21
|872.2
|781
|418
|383
|Minnesota
|52
|46
|3.99
|98
|9
|0
|20
|868.0
|789
|415
|385
|Chicago White Sox
|49
|49
|4.02
|98
|11
|0
|28
|879.0
|827
|449
|393
|Texas
|44
|54
|4.06
|98
|7
|1
|22
|872.0
|803
|436
|393
|Detroit
|40
|60
|4.09
|100
|6
|0
|23
|871.0
|810
|442
|396
|Oakland
|38
|63
|4.29
|101
|6
|0
|25
|886.1
|833
|457
|422
|Boston
|50
|50
|4.31
|100
|7
|3
|21
|892.1
|841
|470
|427
|Kansas City
|39
|60
|4.65
|99
|6
|0
|22
|870.1
|886
|492
|450
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|89
|45
|288
|3
|892
|36
|N.Y. Yankees
|96
|38
|258
|8
|918
|25
|Tampa Bay
|112
|46
|244
|7
|850
|37
|Seattle
|122
|31
|280
|14
|836
|30
|Cleveland
|107
|40
|283
|9
|794
|34
|Baltimore
|107
|42
|277
|5
|749
|28
|Toronto
|119
|42
|260
|7
|842
|20
|L.A. Angels
|107
|35
|314
|10
|845
|38
|Minnesota
|118
|33
|296
|4
|785
|32
|Chicago White Sox
|105
|26
|354
|12
|890
|40
|Texas
|103
|44
|340
|11
|800
|40
|Detroit
|96
|31
|301
|7
|737
|31
|Oakland
|111
|41
|324
|22
|764
|40
|Boston
|109
|50
|321
|9
|843
|35
|Kansas City
|102
|40
|379
|11
|726
|58
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.