THROUGH JULY 28

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston65353.0510010231884.2690338300
N.Y. Yankees67333.1410014033898.0726329313
Tampa Bay53463.42995028880.2775389335
Seattle54463.581005025888.2788378353
Cleveland50483.90985124865.1786419375
Baltimore50493.91999028877.2859419381
Toronto55443.93996028880.0831426384
L.A. Angels42573.959912121872.2781418383
Minnesota52463.99989020868.0789415385
Chicago White Sox49494.029811028879.0827449393
Texas44544.06987122872.0803436393
Detroit40604.091006023871.0810442396
Oakland38634.291016025886.1833457422
Boston50504.311007321892.1841470427
Kansas City39604.65996022870.1886492450
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston8945288389236
N.Y. Yankees9638258891825
Tampa Bay11246244785037
Seattle122312801483630
Cleveland10740283979434
Baltimore10742277574928
Toronto11942260784220
L.A. Angels107353141084538
Minnesota11833296478532
Chicago White Sox105263541289040
Texas103443401180040
Detroit9631301773731
Oakland111413242276440
Boston10950321984335
Kansas City102403791172658

