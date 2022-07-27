THROUGH JULY 26
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|64
|34
|3.05
|98
|10
|2
|30
|867.2
|677
|332
|294
|N.Y. Yankees
|66
|32
|3.17
|98
|13
|0
|33
|880.2
|713
|326
|310
|Tampa Bay
|52
|45
|3.43
|97
|5
|0
|27
|862.2
|760
|382
|329
|Seattle
|53
|45
|3.58
|98
|5
|0
|24
|871.2
|776
|372
|347
|Cleveland
|49
|47
|3.88
|96
|5
|1
|23
|848.1
|771
|409
|366
|Minnesota
|52
|45
|3.92
|97
|9
|0
|20
|860.0
|781
|405
|375
|Toronto
|54
|43
|3.93
|97
|6
|0
|27
|862.0
|814
|417
|376
|Baltimore
|49
|48
|3.94
|97
|8
|0
|27
|858.2
|844
|413
|376
|Chicago White Sox
|49
|48
|4.00
|97
|11
|0
|28
|871.0
|816
|443
|387
|L.A. Angels
|41
|56
|4.01
|97
|11
|1
|21
|854.2
|764
|416
|381
|Texas
|43
|53
|4.09
|96
|6
|1
|21
|855.0
|792
|432
|389
|Detroit
|39
|59
|4.14
|98
|6
|0
|23
|854.0
|795
|434
|393
|Oakland
|37
|63
|4.31
|100
|6
|0
|24
|877.1
|828
|455
|420
|Boston
|49
|49
|4.31
|98
|7
|3
|20
|874.1
|824
|461
|419
|Kansas City
|39
|58
|4.71
|97
|6
|0
|22
|853.0
|875
|487
|446
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|87
|45
|285
|3
|876
|35
|N.Y. Yankees
|95
|38
|250
|8
|897
|25
|Tampa Bay
|110
|42
|242
|7
|829
|36
|Seattle
|121
|30
|276
|14
|822
|29
|Cleveland
|104
|40
|278
|9
|781
|33
|Minnesota
|115
|33
|286
|4
|779
|31
|Toronto
|115
|41
|255
|7
|826
|20
|Baltimore
|105
|41
|269
|4
|727
|28
|Chicago White Sox
|104
|25
|345
|11
|881
|40
|L.A. Angels
|106
|35
|313
|10
|819
|38
|Texas
|102
|44
|336
|11
|783
|40
|Detroit
|94
|31
|294
|7
|725
|30
|Oakland
|110
|41
|322
|21
|759
|40
|Boston
|107
|49
|319
|9
|836
|35
|Kansas City
|101
|39
|375
|10
|706
|58
