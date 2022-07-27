THROUGH JULY 26

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston64343.059810230867.2677332294
N.Y. Yankees66323.179813033880.2713326310
Tampa Bay52453.43975027862.2760382329
Seattle53453.58985024871.2776372347
Cleveland49473.88965123848.1771409366
Minnesota52453.92979020860.0781405375
Toronto54433.93976027862.0814417376
Baltimore49483.94978027858.2844413376
Chicago White Sox49484.009711028871.0816443387
L.A. Angels41564.019711121854.2764416381
Texas43534.09966121855.0792432389
Detroit39594.14986023854.0795434393
Oakland37634.311006024877.1828455420
Boston49494.31987320874.1824461419
Kansas City39584.71976022853.0875487446
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston8745285387635
N.Y. Yankees9538250889725
Tampa Bay11042242782936
Seattle121302761482229
Cleveland10440278978133
Minnesota11533286477931
Toronto11541255782620
Baltimore10541269472728
Chicago White Sox104253451188140
L.A. Angels106353131081938
Texas102443361178340
Detroit9431294772530
Oakland110413222175940
Boston10749319983635
Kansas City101393751070658

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you