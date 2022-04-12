THROUGH APRIL 11
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|3
|1
|1.80
|4
|0
|0
|2
|35.0
|30
|10
|7
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|2.50
|4
|1
|0
|0
|36.0
|23
|10
|10
|Chicago White Sox
|2
|1
|2.70
|3
|0
|0
|1
|26.2
|17
|8
|8
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|2.83
|4
|0
|0
|0
|35.0
|27
|14
|11
|N.Y. Yankees
|2
|2
|3.08
|4
|0
|0
|1
|38.0
|29
|14
|13
|Boston
|1
|3
|3.60
|4
|0
|0
|1
|35.0
|32
|16
|14
|Seattle
|2
|2
|3.71
|4
|0
|0
|2
|34.0
|28
|18
|14
|Tampa Bay
|3
|1
|3.75
|4
|1
|0
|2
|36.0
|34
|17
|15
|Baltimore
|1
|3
|4.09
|4
|1
|0
|1
|33.0
|33
|15
|15
|Oakland
|2
|2
|4.24
|4
|0
|0
|0
|34.0
|29
|16
|16
|L.A. Angels
|2
|3
|4.40
|5
|1
|0
|1
|45.0
|34
|22
|22
|Detroit
|2
|2
|4.75
|4
|0
|0
|1
|36.0
|34
|20
|19
|Toronto
|3
|1
|5.75
|4
|1
|0
|3
|36.0
|32
|23
|23
|Texas
|1
|3
|5.91
|4
|0
|0
|0
|35.0
|42
|26
|23
|Kansas City
|2
|2
|6.81
|4
|1
|0
|0
|37.0
|47
|28
|28
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|3
|1
|7
|0
|32
|0
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|18
|0
|31
|1
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|2
|13
|0
|31
|0
|Cleveland
|1
|3
|10
|0
|22
|1
|N.Y. Yankees
|4
|3
|11
|1
|41
|1
|Boston
|6
|3
|14
|2
|39
|2
|Seattle
|9
|2
|12
|0
|37
|1
|Tampa Bay
|6
|3
|12
|0
|45
|0
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|15
|0
|31
|0
|Oakland
|5
|1
|13
|0
|35
|0
|L.A. Angels
|10
|1
|13
|2
|40
|2
|Detroit
|4
|0
|6
|0
|19
|0
|Toronto
|6
|2
|18
|0
|27
|2
|Texas
|9
|6
|10
|0
|39
|1
|Kansas City
|3
|2
|14
|0
|31
|2
