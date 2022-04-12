THROUGH APRIL 11

Houston311.80400235.030107
Minnesota222.50410036.0231010
Chicago White Sox212.70300126.21788
Cleveland222.83400035.0271411
N.Y. Yankees223.08400138.0291413
Boston133.60400135.0321614
Seattle223.71400234.0281814
Tampa Bay313.75410236.0341715
Baltimore134.09410133.0331515
Oakland224.24400034.0291616
L.A. Angels234.40510145.0342222
Detroit224.75400136.0342019
Toronto315.75410336.0322323
Texas135.91400035.0422623
Kansas City226.81410037.0472828
Houston3170320
Minnesota31180311
Chicago White Sox12130310
Cleveland13100221
N.Y. Yankees43111411
Boston63142392
Seattle92120371
Tampa Bay63120450
Baltimore20150310
Oakland51130350
L.A. Angels101132402
Detroit4060190
Toronto62180272
Texas96100391
Kansas City32140312

