THROUGH AUGUST 30

Seattle76573.64133132401193.21064532483
Toronto73613.69134131461197.01079539491
Tampa Bay82523.83134130371187.21035532505
Cleveland64703.85134131391197.01108554512
Houston77583.9213562391205.11112580525
Minnesota69653.94134102311201.01076557526
N.Y. Yankees65684.0013362331179.01029576524
Baltimore83504.0413390421194.01106567536
Texas75584.09133103261180.21064565536
Boston69654.4813430391184.01192638589
Detroit59744.53133110321183.21125648596
L.A. Angels64704.6813481411184.01147684616
Chicago White Sox53814.8713450231187.01130692642
Kansas City41945.2313563191173.01198722681
Oakland39955.7113440231173.21239791744
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Seattle1423532716120634
Toronto1635739421125233
Tampa Bay142473708119654
Cleveland142454266108147
Houston163674456121532
Minnesota1605037516126442
N.Y. Yankees166734264117643
Baltimore1485440014120051
Texas1544639317110532
Boston1766739915115941
Detroit160453938111143
L.A. Angels1757552136122257
Chicago White Sox1857654412124152
Kansas City175654647106850
Oakland1838156324108461

