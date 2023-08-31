THROUGH AUGUST 30
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Seattle
|76
|57
|3.64
|133
|13
|2
|40
|1193.2
|1064
|532
|483
|Toronto
|73
|61
|3.69
|134
|13
|1
|46
|1197.0
|1079
|539
|491
|Tampa Bay
|82
|52
|3.83
|134
|13
|0
|37
|1187.2
|1035
|532
|505
|Cleveland
|64
|70
|3.85
|134
|13
|1
|39
|1197.0
|1108
|554
|512
|Houston
|77
|58
|3.92
|135
|6
|2
|39
|1205.1
|1112
|580
|525
|Minnesota
|69
|65
|3.94
|134
|10
|2
|31
|1201.0
|1076
|557
|526
|N.Y. Yankees
|65
|68
|4.00
|133
|6
|2
|33
|1179.0
|1029
|576
|524
|Baltimore
|83
|50
|4.04
|133
|9
|0
|42
|1194.0
|1106
|567
|536
|Texas
|75
|58
|4.09
|133
|10
|3
|26
|1180.2
|1064
|565
|536
|Boston
|69
|65
|4.48
|134
|3
|0
|39
|1184.0
|1192
|638
|589
|Detroit
|59
|74
|4.53
|133
|11
|0
|32
|1183.2
|1125
|648
|596
|L.A. Angels
|64
|70
|4.68
|134
|8
|1
|41
|1184.0
|1147
|684
|616
|Chicago White Sox
|53
|81
|4.87
|134
|5
|0
|23
|1187.0
|1130
|692
|642
|Kansas City
|41
|94
|5.23
|135
|6
|3
|19
|1173.0
|1198
|722
|681
|Oakland
|39
|95
|5.71
|134
|4
|0
|23
|1173.2
|1239
|791
|744
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Seattle
|142
|35
|327
|16
|1206
|34
|Toronto
|163
|57
|394
|21
|1252
|33
|Tampa Bay
|142
|47
|370
|8
|1196
|54
|Cleveland
|142
|45
|426
|6
|1081
|47
|Houston
|163
|67
|445
|6
|1215
|32
|Minnesota
|160
|50
|375
|16
|1264
|42
|N.Y. Yankees
|166
|73
|426
|4
|1176
|43
|Baltimore
|148
|54
|400
|14
|1200
|51
|Texas
|154
|46
|393
|17
|1105
|32
|Boston
|176
|67
|399
|15
|1159
|41
|Detroit
|160
|45
|393
|8
|1111
|43
|L.A. Angels
|175
|75
|521
|36
|1222
|57
|Chicago White Sox
|185
|76
|544
|12
|1241
|52
|Kansas City
|175
|65
|464
|7
|1068
|50
|Oakland
|183
|81
|563
|24
|1084
|61
