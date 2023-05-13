THROUGH MAY 12
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Tampa Bay
|30
|10
|3.01
|40
|7
|0
|10
|355.2
|274
|124
|119
|Houston
|20
|18
|3.30
|38
|3
|0
|10
|338.2
|296
|141
|124
|Seattle
|19
|19
|3.33
|38
|3
|1
|12
|345.2
|297
|145
|128
|Minnesota
|21
|18
|3.36
|39
|3
|0
|11
|351.1
|286
|144
|131
|Texas
|23
|15
|3.72
|38
|3
|1
|8
|336.1
|289
|154
|139
|Cleveland
|17
|21
|3.73
|38
|3
|0
|15
|343.0
|326
|156
|142
|N.Y. Yankees
|22
|18
|3.76
|40
|3
|1
|9
|354.1
|305
|160
|148
|Toronto
|22
|16
|3.98
|38
|6
|1
|11
|334.2
|304
|163
|148
|Baltimore
|25
|13
|4.18
|38
|3
|0
|12
|340.0
|322
|166
|158
|L.A. Angels
|21
|18
|4.23
|39
|4
|0
|14
|346.2
|311
|188
|163
|Detroit
|17
|20
|4.43
|37
|3
|0
|9
|331.0
|297
|175
|163
|Boston
|22
|17
|4.97
|39
|0
|0
|11
|344.0
|353
|202
|190
|Kansas City
|12
|28
|5.36
|40
|1
|1
|5
|350.2
|363
|220
|209
|Chicago White Sox
|13
|27
|5.66
|40
|1
|0
|6
|351.2
|366
|241
|221
|Oakland
|9
|31
|7.26
|40
|0
|0
|4
|351.0
|400
|300
|283
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Tampa Bay
|27
|19
|128
|3
|337
|14
|Houston
|37
|17
|108
|1
|364
|11
|Seattle
|26
|9
|103
|9
|350
|8
|Minnesota
|36
|9
|115
|8
|381
|16
|Texas
|36
|15
|111
|5
|324
|12
|Cleveland
|35
|9
|108
|2
|285
|18
|N.Y. Yankees
|45
|24
|134
|1
|371
|11
|Toronto
|46
|16
|113
|4
|349
|6
|Baltimore
|47
|13
|123
|7
|341
|18
|L.A. Angels
|38
|28
|141
|8
|337
|21
|Detroit
|52
|13
|106
|2
|278
|11
|Boston
|53
|23
|114
|1
|327
|13
|Kansas City
|52
|18
|144
|2
|331
|19
|Chicago White Sox
|65
|27
|167
|3
|385
|10
|Oakland
|69
|29
|201
|6
|294
|24
