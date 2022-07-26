THROUGH JULY 25
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|64
|33
|3.03
|97
|10
|2
|30
|859.2
|671
|327
|289
|N.Y. Yankees
|66
|31
|3.15
|97
|13
|0
|33
|872.2
|703
|320
|305
|Tampa Bay
|52
|44
|3.41
|96
|5
|0
|27
|854.2
|755
|377
|324
|Seattle
|52
|45
|3.58
|97
|5
|0
|24
|862.2
|769
|368
|343
|Minnesota
|52
|44
|3.89
|96
|9
|0
|20
|851.1
|770
|398
|368
|Cleveland
|48
|47
|3.89
|95
|5
|1
|23
|839.1
|764
|406
|363
|Toronto
|53
|43
|3.94
|96
|6
|0
|27
|853.0
|806
|414
|373
|Baltimore
|48
|48
|3.95
|96
|8
|0
|26
|849.2
|832
|410
|373
|Chicago White Sox
|48
|48
|4.03
|96
|11
|0
|27
|862.0
|807
|442
|386
|L.A. Angels
|40
|56
|4.05
|96
|10
|1
|21
|845.2
|759
|416
|381
|Texas
|43
|52
|4.08
|95
|6
|1
|21
|846.1
|784
|427
|384
|Detroit
|39
|58
|4.17
|97
|6
|0
|23
|844.0
|789
|428
|391
|Boston
|49
|48
|4.29
|97
|7
|3
|20
|865.1
|812
|453
|412
|Oakland
|36
|63
|4.33
|99
|6
|0
|23
|868.1
|821
|452
|418
|Kansas City
|39
|57
|4.70
|96
|6
|0
|22
|844.0
|866
|481
|441
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|86
|44
|281
|3
|865
|34
|N.Y. Yankees
|93
|38
|248
|8
|888
|24
|Tampa Bay
|107
|42
|240
|7
|822
|36
|Seattle
|121
|30
|272
|14
|815
|29
|Minnesota
|112
|33
|280
|4
|767
|29
|Cleveland
|104
|38
|276
|9
|773
|33
|Toronto
|114
|41
|250
|7
|817
|20
|Baltimore
|104
|41
|268
|4
|720
|28
|Chicago White Sox
|103
|25
|340
|11
|875
|40
|L.A. Angels
|106
|34
|310
|10
|812
|38
|Texas
|100
|44
|330
|9
|775
|40
|Detroit
|94
|29
|287
|7
|717
|30
|Boston
|105
|48
|315
|9
|828
|35
|Oakland
|109
|41
|319
|19
|751
|40
|Kansas City
|99
|37
|369
|8
|704
|57
