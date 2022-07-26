THROUGH JULY 25

Houston64333.039710230859.2671327289
N.Y. Yankees66313.159713033872.2703320305
Tampa Bay52443.41965027854.2755377324
Seattle52453.58975024862.2769368343
Minnesota52443.89969020851.1770398368
Cleveland48473.89955123839.1764406363
Toronto53433.94966027853.0806414373
Baltimore48483.95968026849.2832410373
Chicago White Sox48484.039611027862.0807442386
L.A. Angels40564.059610121845.2759416381
Texas43524.08956121846.1784427384
Detroit39584.17976023844.0789428391
Boston49484.29977320865.1812453412
Oakland36634.33996023868.1821452418
Kansas City39574.70966022844.0866481441
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston8644281386534
N.Y. Yankees9338248888824
Tampa Bay10742240782236
Seattle121302721481529
Minnesota11233280476729
Cleveland10438276977333
Toronto11441250781720
Baltimore10441268472028
Chicago White Sox103253401187540
L.A. Angels106343101081238
Texas10044330977540
Detroit9429287771730
Boston10548315982835
Oakland109413191975140
Kansas City9937369870457

