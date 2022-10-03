THROUGH OCTOBER 2
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|104
|55
|2.92
|159
|17
|3
|52
|1418.1
|1105
|513
|460
|N.Y. Yankees
|97
|61
|3.31
|158
|16
|1
|45
|1417.2
|1150
|555
|521
|Tampa Bay
|86
|73
|3.36
|159
|10
|0
|44
|1415.0
|1236
|598
|529
|Cleveland
|90
|69
|3.49
|159
|8
|1
|50
|1428.0
|1234
|624
|553
|Seattle
|87
|71
|3.57
|158
|10
|0
|39
|1410.0
|1243
|603
|559
|L.A. Angels
|73
|86
|3.79
|159
|17
|2
|38
|1409.0
|1220
|658
|593
|Toronto
|90
|69
|3.89
|159
|10
|0
|45
|1417.1
|1339
|672
|613
|Chicago White Sox
|79
|80
|3.90
|159
|14
|2
|47
|1420.2
|1311
|702
|616
|Baltimore
|82
|77
|3.96
|159
|15
|2
|45
|1407.2
|1375
|674
|620
|Minnesota
|77
|82
|3.99
|159
|17
|0
|27
|1412.0
|1299
|672
|626
|Detroit
|65
|93
|4.01
|158
|8
|0
|37
|1385.0
|1296
|689
|617
|Texas
|66
|92
|4.25
|158
|10
|1
|35
|1399.0
|1319
|731
|661
|Oakland
|57
|102
|4.58
|159
|7
|0
|33
|1397.1
|1373
|763
|711
|Boston
|75
|84
|4.58
|159
|9
|4
|37
|1408.0
|1397
|781
|717
|Kansas City
|64
|95
|4.69
|159
|9
|0
|32
|1390.0
|1462
|794
|725
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|131
|59
|450
|6
|1485
|56
|N.Y. Yankees
|153
|64
|438
|10
|1424
|39
|Tampa Bay
|169
|65
|375
|15
|1361
|53
|Cleveland
|169
|57
|433
|14
|1360
|47
|Seattle
|181
|55
|435
|24
|1352
|44
|L.A. Angels
|167
|60
|528
|22
|1358
|61
|Toronto
|179
|75
|415
|15
|1371
|29
|Chicago White Sox
|162
|47
|523
|15
|1424
|64
|Baltimore
|169
|63
|433
|8
|1187
|46
|Minnesota
|182
|63
|465
|19
|1315
|49
|Detroit
|160
|53
|498
|9
|1155
|58
|Texas
|161
|70
|564
|16
|1283
|65
|Oakland
|194
|69
|497
|34
|1182
|62
|Boston
|181
|71
|517
|17
|1326
|60
|Kansas City
|172
|67
|582
|15
|1173
|82
