THROUGH SEPTEMBER 2

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston85473.02132122421170.2923435393
Tampa Bay73573.3013080371159.21013489425
N.Y. Yankees79533.35132140381183.1963466440
Seattle74583.5313280341179.01044494462
Cleveland68623.6613081341153.11008519469
Baltimore70613.78131130381159.21122531487
L.A. Angels57753.79132162291170.01017552493
Toronto71593.8913080351159.01097551501
Minnesota67633.92130130241153.21054541503
Chicago White Sox66664.00132131391178.01095591524
Detroit51814.0513270301151.21078579518
Texas58734.1813191301164.11081599541
Oakland49844.3013360291172.11110606560
Boston65684.5513383301186.01156652599
Kansas City53804.7713370271164.11227677617
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston111553815119547
Tampa Bay135573088113945
N.Y. Yankees1315534710117533
Seattle1494536419112442
Cleveland1394635711109945
Baltimore13851350599036
L.A. Angels1374744616112452
Toronto1525934312112523
Minnesota149483777108340
Chicago White Sox1423844513117451
Detroit12944407896442
Texas1355847213107657
Oakland150534273098654
Boston1456243414111544
Kansas City152495011197776

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you