THROUGH SEPTEMBER 2
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|85
|47
|3.02
|132
|12
|2
|42
|1170.2
|923
|435
|393
|Tampa Bay
|73
|57
|3.30
|130
|8
|0
|37
|1159.2
|1013
|489
|425
|N.Y. Yankees
|79
|53
|3.35
|132
|14
|0
|38
|1183.1
|963
|466
|440
|Seattle
|74
|58
|3.53
|132
|8
|0
|34
|1179.0
|1044
|494
|462
|Cleveland
|68
|62
|3.66
|130
|8
|1
|34
|1153.1
|1008
|519
|469
|Baltimore
|70
|61
|3.78
|131
|13
|0
|38
|1159.2
|1122
|531
|487
|L.A. Angels
|57
|75
|3.79
|132
|16
|2
|29
|1170.0
|1017
|552
|493
|Toronto
|71
|59
|3.89
|130
|8
|0
|35
|1159.0
|1097
|551
|501
|Minnesota
|67
|63
|3.92
|130
|13
|0
|24
|1153.2
|1054
|541
|503
|Chicago White Sox
|66
|66
|4.00
|132
|13
|1
|39
|1178.0
|1095
|591
|524
|Detroit
|51
|81
|4.05
|132
|7
|0
|30
|1151.2
|1078
|579
|518
|Texas
|58
|73
|4.18
|131
|9
|1
|30
|1164.1
|1081
|599
|541
|Oakland
|49
|84
|4.30
|133
|6
|0
|29
|1172.1
|1110
|606
|560
|Boston
|65
|68
|4.55
|133
|8
|3
|30
|1186.0
|1156
|652
|599
|Kansas City
|53
|80
|4.77
|133
|7
|0
|27
|1164.1
|1227
|677
|617
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|111
|55
|381
|5
|1195
|47
|Tampa Bay
|135
|57
|308
|8
|1139
|45
|N.Y. Yankees
|131
|55
|347
|10
|1175
|33
|Seattle
|149
|45
|364
|19
|1124
|42
|Cleveland
|139
|46
|357
|11
|1099
|45
|Baltimore
|138
|51
|350
|5
|990
|36
|L.A. Angels
|137
|47
|446
|16
|1124
|52
|Toronto
|152
|59
|343
|12
|1125
|23
|Minnesota
|149
|48
|377
|7
|1083
|40
|Chicago White Sox
|142
|38
|445
|13
|1174
|51
|Detroit
|129
|44
|407
|8
|964
|42
|Texas
|135
|58
|472
|13
|1076
|57
|Oakland
|150
|53
|427
|30
|986
|54
|Boston
|145
|62
|434
|14
|1115
|44
|Kansas City
|152
|49
|501
|11
|977
|76
