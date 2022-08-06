THROUGH AUGUST 5

Houston70382.9810811231957.2734355317
N.Y. Yankees70373.2610714034960.0781365348
Tampa Bay57493.401065031943.2830412356
Seattle57503.681075027951.0851416389
Baltimore55513.8410610030938.2915439401
Toronto59473.861066031942.0875447404
Chicago White Sox54523.8910611131950.0881468411
L.A. Angels45613.9610612124936.2834452412
Cleveland54523.961065126938.1862459413
Detroit42664.051086025940.2869476423
Minnesota56504.051069021940.0853455423
Texas47594.081067124943.0863474428
Oakland41664.241076027937.2879478442
Boston54544.301087323962.1920505460
Kansas City42654.701076023938.1967541490
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston9449304396538
N.Y. Yankees10739282898128
Tampa Bay11648258790737
Seattle136343091589337
Baltimore11744292580830
Toronto12548280890320
Chicago White Sox115273661295840
L.A. Angels112393461091543
Cleveland11941305986535
Detroit10232339779035
Minnesota13137318487434
Texas110493741287444
Oakland123443332280443
Boston117543451390738
Kansas City113404121178259

