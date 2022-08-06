THROUGH AUGUST 5
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|70
|38
|2.98
|108
|11
|2
|31
|957.2
|734
|355
|317
|N.Y. Yankees
|70
|37
|3.26
|107
|14
|0
|34
|960.0
|781
|365
|348
|Tampa Bay
|57
|49
|3.40
|106
|5
|0
|31
|943.2
|830
|412
|356
|Seattle
|57
|50
|3.68
|107
|5
|0
|27
|951.0
|851
|416
|389
|Baltimore
|55
|51
|3.84
|106
|10
|0
|30
|938.2
|915
|439
|401
|Toronto
|59
|47
|3.86
|106
|6
|0
|31
|942.0
|875
|447
|404
|Chicago White Sox
|54
|52
|3.89
|106
|11
|1
|31
|950.0
|881
|468
|411
|L.A. Angels
|45
|61
|3.96
|106
|12
|1
|24
|936.2
|834
|452
|412
|Cleveland
|54
|52
|3.96
|106
|5
|1
|26
|938.1
|862
|459
|413
|Detroit
|42
|66
|4.05
|108
|6
|0
|25
|940.2
|869
|476
|423
|Minnesota
|56
|50
|4.05
|106
|9
|0
|21
|940.0
|853
|455
|423
|Texas
|47
|59
|4.08
|106
|7
|1
|24
|943.0
|863
|474
|428
|Oakland
|41
|66
|4.24
|107
|6
|0
|27
|937.2
|879
|478
|442
|Boston
|54
|54
|4.30
|108
|7
|3
|23
|962.1
|920
|505
|460
|Kansas City
|42
|65
|4.70
|107
|6
|0
|23
|938.1
|967
|541
|490
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|94
|49
|304
|3
|965
|38
|N.Y. Yankees
|107
|39
|282
|8
|981
|28
|Tampa Bay
|116
|48
|258
|7
|907
|37
|Seattle
|136
|34
|309
|15
|893
|37
|Baltimore
|117
|44
|292
|5
|808
|30
|Toronto
|125
|48
|280
|8
|903
|20
|Chicago White Sox
|115
|27
|366
|12
|958
|40
|L.A. Angels
|112
|39
|346
|10
|915
|43
|Cleveland
|119
|41
|305
|9
|865
|35
|Detroit
|102
|32
|339
|7
|790
|35
|Minnesota
|131
|37
|318
|4
|874
|34
|Texas
|110
|49
|374
|12
|874
|44
|Oakland
|123
|44
|333
|22
|804
|43
|Boston
|117
|54
|345
|13
|907
|38
|Kansas City
|113
|40
|412
|11
|782
|59
