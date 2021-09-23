THROUGH SEPTEMBER 22
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|91
|61
|3.68
|152
|8
|2
|33
|1358.1
|1147
|605
|555
|N.Y. Yankees
|86
|67
|3.74
|153
|12
|3
|45
|1355.1
|1163
|634
|563
|Chicago White Sox
|85
|66
|3.76
|151
|12
|4
|39
|1310.1
|1123
|602
|547
|Tampa Bay
|94
|59
|3.76
|153
|11
|1
|40
|1377.0
|1210
|633
|575
|Toronto
|85
|67
|3.89
|152
|14
|1
|31
|1317.1
|1179
|623
|570
|Oakland
|82
|70
|3.93
|152
|11
|3
|38
|1347.2
|1274
|631
|588
|Boston
|88
|65
|4.25
|153
|6
|0
|46
|1340.0
|1337
|710
|633
|Seattle
|83
|69
|4.29
|152
|10
|1
|46
|1351.1
|1283
|702
|644
|Detroit
|74
|78
|4.33
|152
|7
|2
|39
|1333.2
|1284
|712
|641
|Cleveland
|74
|76
|4.35
|150
|7
|0
|39
|1307.0
|1182
|678
|631
|Kansas City
|69
|83
|4.68
|152
|7
|1
|35
|1329.1
|1283
|741
|691
|L.A. Angels
|72
|80
|4.75
|152
|4
|1
|37
|1334.2
|1296
|766
|704
|Texas
|55
|97
|4.82
|152
|3
|0
|27
|1336.1
|1325
|768
|715
|Minnesota
|67
|85
|4.88
|152
|8
|1
|38
|1330.1
|1303
|792
|722
|Baltimore
|48
|104
|5.87
|152
|4
|1
|23
|1315.0
|1423
|901
|858
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|175
|65
|509
|10
|1373
|70
|N.Y. Yankees
|184
|53
|467
|10
|1483
|81
|Chicago White Sox
|173
|48
|459
|16
|1491
|77
|Tampa Bay
|178
|51
|419
|26
|1405
|60
|Toronto
|195
|67
|443
|10
|1368
|50
|Oakland
|172
|58
|408
|11
|1251
|63
|Boston
|167
|77
|513
|28
|1433
|57
|Seattle
|184
|66
|445
|17
|1242
|57
|Detroit
|188
|78
|536
|10
|1189
|78
|Cleveland
|203
|56
|495
|12
|1307
|46
|Kansas City
|183
|58
|566
|15
|1279
|85
|L.A. Angels
|182
|71
|562
|17
|1377
|54
|Texas
|222
|56
|486
|11
|1161
|63
|Minnesota
|228
|54
|455
|13
|1242
|45
|Baltimore
|238
|66
|537
|11
|1172
|83