THROUGH SEPTEMBER 22

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston91613.6815282331358.11147605555
N.Y. Yankees86673.74153123451355.11163634563
Chicago White Sox85663.76151124391310.11123602547
Tampa Bay94593.76153111401377.01210633575
Toronto85673.89152141311317.11179623570
Oakland82703.93152113381347.21274631588
Boston88654.2515360461340.01337710633
Seattle83694.29152101461351.11283702644
Detroit74784.3315272391333.21284712641
Cleveland74764.3515070391307.01182678631
Kansas City69834.6815271351329.11283741691
L.A. Angels72804.7515241371334.21296766704
Texas55974.8215230271336.11325768715
Minnesota67854.8815281381330.11303792722
Baltimore481045.8715241231315.01423901858
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston1756550910137370
N.Y. Yankees1845346710148381
Chicago White Sox1734845916149177
Tampa Bay1785141926140560
Toronto1956744310136850
Oakland1725840811125163
Boston1677751328143357
Seattle1846644517124257
Detroit1887853610118978
Cleveland2035649512130746
Kansas City1835856615127985
L.A. Angels1827156217137754
Texas2225648611116163
Minnesota2285445513124245
Baltimore2386653711117283

